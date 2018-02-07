Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town claimed a 4-1 win over Birmingham City after extra time last night to set up an FA Cup fifth round clash with Manchester United.

Che Adams' opening strike was cancelled out by a Marc Roberts own goal in the second half, taking the tie to an extra half an hour.

But Town showed their Premier League class in extra time, with goals from Steve Mounie, Rajiv Van La Parra and Tom Ince settling the tie in favour of the visitors.

Here are five things Rory Benson learned from the clash.

1. A win is a win

It might not have been in the competition Town fans would have preferred and it may have taken longer than necessary, but a win is a win.

The Terriers claimed a first win in six attempts at St Andrew's yesterday and that should give them a huge confidence boost going into the crucial clash against AFC Bournemouth this weekend.

If Town can channel the momentum generated from last night's victory into their performance against the Cherries, it will stand them in good stead on Sunday lunchtime.

2. The creativity comes through

Town's major problem this season has been a lack of chances created, but that wasn't evident in the second city last night.

It may have been against Championship opposition, but Birmingham were in good form heading into the match and Town carved them open at times, firing 26 efforts towards the Blues' goal.

Goalkeeper David Stockdale kept the hosts in the match but, as impressive as his display was, Wagner's men were not clinical enough.

Only 50 per cent of their shots were on target and Scott Malone and Abdelhamid Sabiri both had golden opportunities to put the Terriers ahead in the first half.

3. Philip Billing ran the show

The young Danish midfielder bossed the midfield for Town last night, with his range of passing and direct running from midfield causing problems for the Birmingham defence.

With Aaron Mooy out of form at the moment, it may be time to rotate the Australia international with Billing, with the two able to fulfill the same role in midfield.

Billing has been sidelined with injury for a good portion of the season, but should now be utilised to take some of the strain off Mooy in the centre of the park - and he showed once again yesterday that he is more than capable at the heart of the Town team.

4. The extra day of recovery may prove vital

Town entered the match with a strong team, with the likes of Mooy, Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen and Jonas Lossl all selected to play in the FA Cup for the first time this season.

Wagner went out to win the game within the alloted time, but Town huffed and puffed and couldn't find the winner inside 90 minutes.

That meant Town's first team regulars were forced to expend another half an hour's worth of energy in the second city and - although Town were clearly fitter than their Birmingham counterparts - that could have an impact in the coming matches.

Luckily for the Terriers, the Bournemouth match is on Sunday, giving them a crucial extra day to recuperate, recharge and refocus on the Premier League clash.

5. Town fans are living the dream

The victory yesterday set up an FA Cup fifth round clash with Manchester United at the John Smith's Stadium.

Who'd have thought at the start of last season that Huddersfield Town would be playing three fixtures against one of the biggest - if not THE biggest - teams in world football?

It really is a good time to be a Town fan - even if it's getting ever more stressful!