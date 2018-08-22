Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner has hinted he may well employ a wing threat for Huddersfield Town against Cardiff City on Saturday.

The Town boss added three wingmen to his squad in the summer transfer window – Adama Diakhaby, Ramadan Sobhi and loanee Isaac Mbenza – to ramp up competition for the likes of Rajiv van La Parra, Elias Kachunga and Collin Quaner.

But he has so far failed to start any of them while trying to make things tight against both Chelsea and Manchester City.

Former AS Monaco wideman Diakhaby went on as a substitute in both matches, replacing wing-back Chris Lowe against Chelsea and Alex Pritchard at the Etihad.

Egypt international Ramadan, who arrived from Stoke City ahead of the World Cup, made his first appearance at City, playing only the final six minutes as replacement for striker Steve Mounie.

Asked about the possible selection of wingmen against Cardiff this coming weekend, the boss explained: “We have alternatives in the offence but in the last two games we’ve had to defend a lot, so we were not really able to use them.

“This is why it’s nice now to have some further fixtures in front of us where these players can, as well, show they are capable of playing in the Premier League.”

Ramadan, of course, has two seasons of Premier League experience under his belt already with Stoke, and he is still only 21 years of age.

Diakhaby, who is just a year older at 22, has had successive Ligue 1 seasons in France with Rennes and Monaco but is having his first taste of the Premier League.

Loan man Mbenza, 22, banged in 10 goals for Montpellier last season, having joined them from the Belgian top flight and Standard Liege in the previous campaign.

He was, of course, a teammate of Steve Mounie at Montpellier and was named on the Town bench for the first time at the Etihad Stadium.