It’s been a sobering start to the season for Huddersfield Town .

Defeats to Chelsea and Manchester City were widely predicted before a ball was kicked, but a goal difference of minus eight leaves David Wagner ’s men bottom of the Premier League table alongside three other clubs on zero points – Arsenal , Fulham and West Ham .

It’s Cardiff City up next for Town at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday, when the pressure is on to produce a performance and points.

It won’t be easy, so here are five things on the agenda for Town to ponder:

1. Time to meet the Cardiff challenge head-on?

Yes, to get beaten 3-0 by Chelsea and then 6-1 at champions Manchester City is hard to stomach, but it’s nothing less than even the most ardent Town fan expected.

City are a class apart, not just the best team in this country but as good as anyone in Europe at the minute, so it’s important not to let events at the Etihad tarnish the approach going forward.

Pretty much everyone expected Town to be zero points after two matches, but pretty much everyone also expects Town to have a right go at taking three points off Neil Warnock’s side on Saturday.

It’s important Town don’t dwell on what has already happened – as head coach David Wagner was keen to express after Sunday’s loss – and that they approach the next game in positive, attacking mindset, because the time is essential to get the season up and running.

2. Should we see our wingers fly and Laurent Depoitre up front?

Having bought wingmen in the transfer window – there were four of them on the bench at City – it could be strange not to see Town playing with two against Cardiff.

They haven’t fielded an out-and-out wingman yet this season in a starting line-up, although full-backs Chris Lowe and Florent Hadergjonaj had their successes getting forward in the Chelsea match.

All things being equal and injuries not taking any further toll, Wagner would seem to have the opportunity to return to his preferred formation with two widemen and a No10 supporting the lone frontman.

Maybe it’s time for Laurent Depoitre to start, too, as his style appears more inclusive than that of Steve Mounie and he may well do better against a physical Cardiff side.

3. Can we have Aaron Mooy, Jonathan Hogg and Zanka back in the starting line-up?

Everyone is delighted for Aaron Mooy that he and wife Nicola are celebrating the birth of their second child, a boy called Max.

It will have cheered everyone in the squad following events at the Etihad, where he was understandably absent, and he seems a shoo-in for the starting XI against Cardiff.

Wagner seems very hopeful that Hogg and Zanka will also prove their fitness, and it would seem certain they will return if possible.

Defensive understanding went sideways without Zanka alongside Christopher Schindler in Manchester, so it would be good to see him back, while Hogg and Mooy provide the hearbeat of the team.

Fingers crossed for all of them.

4. Tough times for Ben Hamer so will the boss be prompted to make a change in goal?

Ben Hamer will be hurting after conceding nine goals in his first two appearances for the club, but circumstances have conspired against him.

Yes, he made one bad error to gift City their third goal, but he also made some fine saves in a match where Town were being completely overrun.

His distribution did improve after Chelsea and he is a strong character who won’t be cowed by the experiences.

But he also knows Jonas Lossl is catching up fitness and sharpness quickly and is ready to provide another option for the boss, so you can bet Hamer will be doing all he can in training to make sure he keeps the shirt.

A poll of Town fans right now would see Lossl back between the sticks against Cardiff, but Wagner will make his own call and, whichever way he goes, he’ll be firm in his convictions.

5. Do Town need to find a new plan to frustrate the top-six clubs?

Perhaps defeat at Manchester City was inevitable, but Town parked the bus and saw its windows smashed and tyres slashed.

The swift passing and movement of City – in addition to barely being challenged until the final third – resulted in massive pressure and, not surprisingly, a goal for every 15 minutes of the match.

Town won’t come up against such quality often this season and, indeed, other clubs may well come a worse cropper if City turn on similar style.

But most would rather see Town lose while having a real go and not reverting too far from their usual set-up.

Some of it was enforced, obviously, which didn’t help, but Town need to find a way of playing more effectively further away from their own goal when they tackle the leading clubs.