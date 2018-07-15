Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Huddersfield Examiner have created a 2018 World Cup Frankenstein footballer - and it’s a creative, goal scoring, goal-saving monster!

Made up of body parts from Europe, South America and North America, our creation has scored 11 goals at the tournament so far this summer.

And he's also laid on more than a score and kept out dozens.

With help from Reach Data Unit, we have been through the statistics to find the players with the best figures for each body part required to build the ultimate Frankenstein footballer....

Left foot

No player has scored more goals with their left foot than Russia’s Denis Cheryshev; the Villarreal winger has found the next four times with his left peg.

That puts him just ahead of France’s Antoine Griezmann who’s scored three with the Frenchman having this afternoon's final to get past Cheryshev!

Right foot

When picking out a right foot you need look no further than Harry Kane - the Tottenham Hotspur's striker scored five goals with his right foot in Russia.

Diego Costa was the next most (three), while Luka Modric and Kylian Mbappe are the only players left in the tournament to have scored two right-footed goals.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Head

Yerry Mina played three games for Colombia at this World Cup and scored a header in each of them.

As a result, the Barcelona centre-back leads the scoring charts when it comes to headed goals with England's John Stones just behind him with two.

Arms

Mexico’s Guillermo Ochoa made more saves than any other keeper at this tournament (25) with Kasper Schmeichel the next most with 21.

However, Schmeichel has a save rate of 91% though, which is better than Ochoa’s 81% and the highest of any keeper to have played in more than one match at this tournament.

Legs

Two players tie for the record for the most successful dribbles - Lionel Messi and Isco both completed 23 dribbles before being sent home early with Eden Hazard in third.

Brain

When it comes to creating goal scoring opportunities for their teammates one player is head and shoulders above the rest - Neymar.

When he wasn’t rolling around on the floor, the Brazilian has made 23 key passes according to figures from whoscored.com .

That’s more than anyone else at the World Cup with Kevin De Bruyne making the next most (16) followed by Luka Modric (14), Kieran Trippier (13) and Philippe Coutinho (also 13).