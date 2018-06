The video will start in 8 Cancel

The 2018 World Cup kicks off on Thursday.

The world's 32 best international sides will descend on Russia to compete in the greatest sporting event, with one having the honour of taking home the famous trophy.

Seven matches stand in the way of that team and eternal glory, although there's plenty more football for the fans, with 64 matches taking place in the 31 days between Thursday, June 14 and Sunday, July 15.

Here is when all those games are taking place and what channel you'll be able to watch each on.

Group stage

A: Thursday, June 14 - 4pm: Russia v Saudi Arabia (ITV)

A: Friday, June 15 - 1pm: Egypt v Uruguay (BBC)

B: Friday, June 15 - 4pm: Morocco v Iran (ITV)

B: Friday, June 15 - 7pm: Portugal v Spain (BBC)

C: Saturday, June 16 - 11am: France v Australia (BBC)

D: Saturday, June 16 - 2pm: Argentina v Iceland (ITV)

C: Saturday, June 16 - 5pm: Peru v Denmark (BBC)

D: Saturday, June 16 - 8pm: Croatia v Nigeria (ITV)

E: Sunday, June 17 - 1pm: Costa Rica v Serbia (ITV)

F: Sunday, June 17 - 4pm: Germany v Mexico (BBC)

E: Sunday, June 17 - 7pm: Brazil v Switzerland (ITV)

F: Monday, June 18 - 1pm: Sweden v Korea Rep (ITV)

G: Monday, June 18 - 4pm: Belgium v Panama (BBC)

G: Monday, June 18 - 7pm: Tunisia v England (BBC)

H: Tuesday, June 19 - 1pm: Colombia v Japan (BBC)

H: Tuesday, June 19 - 4pm: Poland v Senegal (ITV)

A: Tuesday, June 19 - 7pm: Russia v Egypt (BBC)

B: Wednesday, June 20 - 1pm: Portugal v Morocco (BBC)

A: Wednesday, June 20 - 4pm: Uruguay v Saudi Arabia (BBC)

B: Wednesday, June 20 - 7pm: Iran v Spain (ITV)

C: Thursday, June 21 - 1pm: Denmark v Australia (ITV)

C: Thursday, June 21 - 4pm: France v Peru (ITV)

D: Thursday, June 21 - 7pm: Argentina v Croatia (BBC)

E: Friday, June 22 - 1pm: Brazil v Costa Rica (ITV)

D: Friday, June 22 - 4pm: Nigeria v Iceland (BBC)

E: Friday, June 22 - 7pm: Serbia v Switzerland (BBC)

G: Saturday, June 23 - 1pm: Belgium v Tunisia (BBC)

F: Saturday, June 23 - 4pm: Korea Rep v Mexico (ITV)

F: Saturday, June 23 - 7pm: Germany v Sweden (ITV)

G: Sunday, June 24 - 1pm: England v Panama (BBC)

H: Sunday, June 24 - 4pm: Japan v Senegal (BBC)

H: Sunday, June 24 - 7pm: Poland v Colombia (ITV)

A: Monday June 25 - 3pm: Uruguay v Russia (ITV)

A: Monday June 25 - 3pm: Saudi Arabia v Egypt (ITV4)

B: Monday June 25 - 7pm: Iran v Portugal (BBC)

B: Monday June 25 - 7pm: Spain v Morocco (BBC)

C: Tuesday, June 26 - 3pm: Denmark v France (ITV)

C: Tuesday, June 26 - 3pm: Australia v Peru (ITV4)

D: Tuesday, June 26 - 7pm: Nigeria v Argentina (BBC)

D: Tuesday, June 26 - 7pm: Iceland v Croatia (BBC)

F: Wednesday, June 27 - 3pm: Korea Rep v Germany (BBC)

F: Wednesday, June 27 - 3pm: Mexico v Sweden (BBC)

E: Wednesday, June 27 - 7pm: Serbia v Brazil (ITV)

E: Wednesday, June 27 - 7pm: Switzerland v Costa Rica (ITV4)

H: Thursday, June 28 - 3pm: Japan v Poland (BBC)

H: Thursday, June 28 - 3pm: Senegal v Colombia (BBC)

G: Thursday, June 28 - 7pm: England v Belgium (ITV)

G: Thursday, June 28 - 7pm: Panama v Tunisia (ITV)

Round of 16

1: Saturday, June 30 - 7pm: Group A winners v Group B runners-up (ITV)

2: Saturday, June 30 - 3pm: Group C winners v Group D runners-up Pick 2: (ITV)

3: Sunday, July 1- 3pm: Group B winners v Group A runners-up Pick 3: (BBC)

4: Sunday, July 1 - 7pm: Group D winners v Group C runners-up Pick 4: (ITV)

5: Monday, July 2 - 3pm: Group E winners v Group F runners-up Pick 5: (BBC)

6: Monday, July 2 - 7pm: Group G winners v Group H runners-up Pick 6: (BBC)

7: Tuesday, July 3 - 3pm: Group F winners v Group E runners-up Pick 7: (ITV)

8: Tuesday, July 3 - 7pm: Group H winners v Group G runners-up Pick 8: (BBC)

Quarter-finals

QF1: Friday, July 6 - 3pm: Winner of 1 vs Winner of 2 (BBC)

QF2: Friday, July 6 - 7pm: Winner of 5 vs Winner of 6 (BBC)

QF3: Saturday, July 7 - 3pm: Winner of 7 vs Winner of 8 (ITV)

QF4: Saturday, July 7 - 7pm: Winner of 3 vs Winner of 4 (ITV)

Semi-finals

SF1: Tuesday, July 10 - 7pm: Winner of QF1 vs Winner of QF2 (ITV)

SF2: Wednesday, July 11 - 7pm: Winner of QF4 vs Winner of QF3 (BBC)

Third-place play-off

Saturday, July 14 - 3pm: Loser of SF1 vs Loser of SF2 (ITV)

Final

Sunday, July 15 - 4pm: Winner of SF1 vs Winner of SF2 (BBC and ITV)