Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former England boss Sven-Goran Eriksson believes Harry Kane could make the difference in the World Cup quarter-final clash with Sweden today.

The Swedish manager led the Three Lions in three major competitions in the 2000s, including two World Cups, and believes the current crop of England players form a solid team.

That has been reflected in England's performances at this World Cup, with the Three Lions earning two wins and one defeat in the group stages before claiming victory via a penalty shootout in their Round of 16 tie against Colombia.

And the former England boss believes England have a very good chance of claiming another win today - especially with captain Kane leading the line.

He told talkSport : “England have a very good team.

“They defend very well, they have the pace to make counter attacks and they are extremely good at set pieces, which is important at a World Cup.

“England have better individual players but Sweden as a team, working together, they are the best in the world.

“To score against Sweden is very, very difficult.

“I can’t see many goals being scored in this game from open play. It will be from set pieces, where England have been extremely strong at this World Cup, so that is a big, big threat for Sweden.

“Sweden will defend. England will have the ball, Sweden will wait for the few opportunities they will create. Set pieces they are not bad, but not as good as England. It will be a very tight game.

“Harry Kane will probably be the difference. He’s dangerous from all set pieces and crosses and inside the box he’s been brilliant for the whole year, as well as at the World Cup. He’s the biggest threat for Sweden, for sure.

“I think you can see the final. The winner tomorrow, Sweden or England, they could reach the final.”

Eriksson reiterated his belief in Gareth Southgate's side to the Mirror this week, but warned the Three Lions of going into the clash over-confident, as they did against Iceland at Euro 2016.

He said: "England have a great chance to make a World Cup semi-final, but, if anyone in the squad thinks they have an easy game on Saturday, they're wrong.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

"It'll be the most difficult game they'll have played so far, they can bet on that.

"It would be easier for England to beat Brazil than to beat Sweden, in my opinion.

"Sweden will be more or less the same as Iceland in Euro 2016 - they don't have the best footballers in the world, and none of our players would play in the first team of the biggest clubs in the world since Zlatan (Ibrahimovic) has left."

He added: "As a team, the way they work together, they are one of the best.

"Sweden today are a very hard team to break down.

"Their strikers are defenders when it's time to defend, and they can defend in their own box as well.

"You won't find a better team - Sweden are world champions of team spirit."