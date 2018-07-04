Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

England's penalty heroics against Colombia last night ended what was the longest shoot-out losing streaks in international history, according to latest Reach Data Unit research.

It’s been 22 years of hurt since England last won a penalty shootout at a major tournament.

David Seaman was the hero for the Three Lions on June 22, 1996 when he saved Miguel Ángel “The Beast” Nadal’s penalty to knock-out Spain and set up a semi-final against Germany - which they went on to lose.

Since that victory over Spain, England had taken part in five major tournament shootouts and lost them all - Germany (1996), Argentina (1998), Portugal (2004), Portugal (2006) and Italy (2012).

That’s a record losing streak for any country in major tournaments, one that is now thankfully at an end.

England took 26 penalties in those five fateful shootouts, scoring 16 of them but missing the other 10.

Four other countries have losing streaks of four shootouts - Ghana lost four shoot-outs between 1992 and 2015, a run of 23 years.

They’ve not won one since so could add to that streak and match England on five.

Between 1980 and 1998 Italy lost four consecutive shootouts, a run which was broken by beating the Netherlands in the semi-finals of Euro 2000.

Coincidentally, that loss was the fourth straight shootout defeat for the Netherlands.

Have a look below at the full breakdown of England penalties taken and the resultant outcome since Euro 1996...

