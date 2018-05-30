Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen and Jonas Lossl could be raking up the air miles during this summer's World Cup.

The duo are in the provisional Denmark squad and should they make the final 23-man squad they will face the fourth largest commute from their training camp to their group games.

The Danes are expected to travel a total of 4,608 miles during their three Group C games against Peru (Saransk), Australia (Samara) and France (Moscow).

However, Egypt face over 5,000 miles of journeying across Russia during their World Cup group games this summer - the most of any country at the tournament.

The Pharaohs will be based in the Chechen city of Grozny, in the very south of Russia, by the Georgian border.

As locations go they couldn’t have picked a more inconvenient one with their first match at the tournament’s most eastern point, Yekaterinburg, a city 1,140 miles away from Grozny as the crow flies.

Their second game is even farther away, in St Petersburg - a 1,322 miles trip each way while their third is in the relatively nearby city of Volgograd, just 378 miles away.

That works out at 5,680 miles in round trips getting to and from each game and their base.

Only Nigeria come close to racking up as many air miles as Egypt - the Super Eagles are also based down by the Georgian border.

Their first game is in Kaliningrad, the Russian semi-exclave between Poland and Lithuania before travelling to Volgograd for their second game and finally to St Petersburg.

All-in-all, that works out at 5,586 miles in round trips.

Colombia have the shortest amount of travelling to do during the group games - José Pékerman’s side will be based in Verkhneuslonsky, just over the river from host city Kazan.

That’s the location of Colombia’s second game while they will also be going to the relatively close cities of Saransk and Samara.

Overall, it works out at 732 miles in round trips to and from the base camp for Colombia.

England are going to be based outside St Petersburg with the Three Lions having games in Volgograd, Nizhny Novgorod and Kaliningrad - none of which are especially close to St Petersburg.

It will work out at a total of 4,057 miles of travelling between the base and the games for Gareth Southgate’s men, the 13th highest total of all the teams going to Russia.

Have a look below at the full breakdown of the number of miles each country has to travel between their base and group games....

