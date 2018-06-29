The video will start in 8 Cancel

This summer's FIFA World Cup has got the nation gripped as Gareth Southgate's England side aim to lift the iconic trophy for the first time since 1966.

MPs, including Huddersfield's very own Barry Sheerman, have all taken to social media to roar on the Three Lions.

But just how much has he been behind the team compared to other Members of Parliament?

We've looked at every tweet over a ten-day period to find out which politicians were the most football mad.

You can find out by simply typing in the name or constituency into our interactive gadget below.

Overall, the results show politicians from the Labour Party sent 738 tweets about football, and Conservative MPs sent 506.

Surprisingly, SNP MPs sent 204 tweets - the third highest out of all the parties - even though Scotland failed to qualify.

We filtered the MP’s tweets using football related keywords to pick out only those that relate to the beautiful game.

You can even find out how many retweets they received, and what their most popular tweet was - just enter their name below...