Almost one World Cup knockout match in five is decided by a penalty shootout, according to the latest Data Unit research.

A total of 26 games have gone to penalties since they were introduced as a tie-breaker in 1978, working out as 19% of the 134 knockout games played in that time, including third-place playoffs.

Meanwhile, England have a one-on-four chance of going to penalties, though, based on their previous record.

The Three Lions have taken part in 12 World Cup knockout games since 1978; three of those have gone to penalties - the 1990 semi-final loss to

West Germany, the last-16 loss to Argentina in 1998 and the 2006 quarter-final loss to Portugal.

With a record of three losses from three shootouts, England are the World Cup’s worst team when it comes to penalties.

Romania and Mexico also have 100% loss ratios, but only from two shootouts each while Germany have the World Cup’s best record in penalty shootouts with four wins from four.

Furthermore, Argentina have won four out of five and Brazil have won three out of four.

Have a look at the full breakdown of the percentages of games in each tournament going to penalties below.

