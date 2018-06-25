Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

England claimed a 6-1 victory over Panama at the weekend, but a five-goal victory doesn't necessarily mean football is coming home just yet.

Only three of the 22 teams to win a World Cup game by five or more goals have gone on to win the tournament.

In fact, four of the teams in question even went out at the group stages, something Gareth Southgate’s side are now thankfully incapable of doing.

Spain in 1998 (6-1 against Bulgaria), Russia in 1994 (6-1 against Cameroon), Hungary in 1982 (10-1 against El Salvador) and Czechoslovakia in 1958 (6-1 against Argentina) all went out in the first round despite their massive wins.

Before this year, Germany were the last team to have won a World Cup match by at least five goals when they beat Brazil 7-1 on their way to winning the tournament in 2014.

Before that though, the last team to win by five and win the tournament were Italy in 1934 after they beat the USA 7-1.

There were two runners-up in that time though - Germany in 2002 (8-0 versus Saudi Arabia) and Brazil in 1950 who won two games by at least five (7-1 against Sweden and 6-1 against Spain).

Year | Result | Round reached by winner

1930 | Argentina 6-1 USA | Runner-up

1930 | Uruguay 6-1 Yugoslavia | Winner

1934 | Italy 7-1 USA | Winner

1938 | Sweden 8-0 Cuba | 4th place

1950 | Brazil 7-0 Sweden | Runner-up

1950 | Brazil 6-1 Spain | Runner-up

1954 | Brazil 5-0 Mexico | Quarter-finals

1958 | Czechoslovakia 6-1 Argentina | Group stage

1962 | Yugoslavia 5-0 Colombia | 3rd place

1962 | Hungary 6-1 Bulgaria | Quarter-final

1974 | Yugoslavia 9-0 Zaire | 2nd group stage

1974 | Poland 7-0 Haiti | 3rd place

1978 | Germany 6-0 Mexico | 2nd group stage

1982 | Hungary 10-1 El Salvador | Group stage

1986 | USSR 6-0 Hungary | Last 16

1986 | Denmark 6-1 Uruguay | Last 16

1994 | Russia 6-1 Cameroon | Group stage

1998 | Spain 6-1 Bulgaria | Group stage

1998 | Argentina 5-0 Jamaica | Quarter-finals

2002 | Germany 8-0 Saudi Arabia | Runner-up

2006 | Argentina 6-0 Serbia and Montenegro | Quarter-finals

2010 | Portugal 7-0 North Korea | Last 16

2014 | Germany 7-1 Brazil | Winner