Ta ta tiki-taka - having huge amounts of possession appears to be working AGAINST teams at this summer's World Cup, according to latest Reach Data Unit research.

There have been 52 games at the tournament so far; a total of 20 of those have seen one of the sides enjoy at least 60% of possession.

However, in only seven of those games (35%) did the side who dominated possession go on to win the match.

In seven more, the team who had 40% or less ended up winning - the other six games ending in a draw.

Spain, who passed their way to the World Cup eight years ago, have struggled most with the new world order this summer.

They had a whopping 75% possession against Russia in their Last 16 tie - the most one-sided match on that statistic so far - and failed to win the game.

They also failed to defeat Morocco after enjoying 68% possession over the Africans, and couldn't beat Portugal despite having 61% of possession.

After Spain, Germany were the victims of the tournament’s second biggest upset based on possession.

South Korea had just 30% of the ball against the reigning champions but still managed to walk away as winners.

Sweden had just 35% of the ball when they beat Mexico, Iran had 36% in their win over Morocco while Uruguay had just 39% in their win over Portugal.

Only three teams have averaged over 60% possession and all three have been eliminated - Spain (69%), Germany (67%) and Argentina (64%).