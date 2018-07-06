Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Neymar has spent nearly 14 minutes on the ground so far this World Cup, according to latest Reach Data Unit research.

The Brazilian forward has been the tournament’s most fouled player, having been on the receiving end of 23 fouls in just four matches.

By contrast, Lionel Messi is the next most fouled player with 15 in four games.

However, Neymar’s antics after these fouls have annoyed fans across the world, propelled him into a thousand memes and generally made him

a global figure of fun and derision.

So far he's spent 13 minutes and 50 seconds down on the ground according to figures worked out by Swiss broadcasters RTS .

A massive five minutes and 29 seconds of that came in the game against Mexico.

The incident where the Mexican player, Miguel Layún, stamped on his ankle resulted in Neymar being on the ground for almost two minutes.

And with Brazil facing Belgium in this evening's quarter-final encounter (kick-off 7pm), fully expect more tackles and theatrics to come...