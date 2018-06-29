Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

To look at a map you might think the huge distances separating Russia's 2018 host cities are the largest ever seen at a World Cup - but you'd be wrong.

This summer's tournament is a continent-sized competition; a massive 1,546 miles separate the exclave of Kaliningrad and the city

of Yekaterinburg, east of the Ural mountains - the same distance as from London to Istanbul.

However, that's only the 28th longest ever distance between two World Cup host cities.

Stanford, California and Foxborough, Massachusetts were two of the host cities for the 1994 World Cup in USA (near San Francisco and Boston).

Those two cities are 2,687 miles apart - the longest ever distance in the tournament’s history.

Fortunately for the players and fans alike, no teams ever had to play in both venues.

The same is true of the next two longest distance between host cities - Pasadena and Foxborough, 2,577 miles, and Stanford and East Rutherford (2,558 miles).

However, it’s not the case for the fourth longest ever distance - Italy beat Bulgaria 2-1 in the semi-finals in East Rutherford, New Jersey, in the 1994 tournament.

They then had to travel 2,435 miles to Pasadena to take on Brazil in the final. The Brazilians, however, were fortunate enough to have played their

semi-final against Sweden in Pasadena.

Have a look below at the full breakdown of the longest distances between host cities across the years...

World Cup | Host city A | Host City B | Miles

USA 1994 | Stanford | Foxborough | 2687

USA 1994 | Pasadena | Foxborough | 2577

USA 1994 | Stanford | East Rutherford | 2558

USA 1994 | Pasadena | East Rutherford | 2435

USA 1994 | Stanford | Washington DC | 2431

USA 1994 | Stanford | Orlando | 2425

USA 1994 | Pasadena | Washington DC | 2289

USA 1994 | Pasadena | Orlando | 2194

USA 1994 | Stanford | Pontiac | 2072

Brazil 2014 | Fortaleza | Porto Alegre | 1996

Brazil 2014 | Porto Alegre | Natal | 1976

USA 1994 | Pasadena | Pontiac | 1963

Brazil 2014 | Porto Alegre | Manaus | 1949

USA 1994 | Stanford | Chicago | 1852

Brazil 2014 | Porto Alegre | Recife | 1851

Brazil 1950 | Recife | Porto Alegre | 1851

Brazil 2014 | Rio de Janeiro | Manaus | 1774

Brazil 2014 | Recife | Manaus | 1760

USA 1994 | Pasadena | Chicago | 1736

Brazil 2014 | Manaus | Natal | 1721

Brazil 2014 | Manaus | Curitiba | 1703

Brazil 2014 | Sao Paulo | Manaus | 1673

Brazil 2014 | Fortaleza | Curitiba | 1663

Brazil 2014 | Natal | Curitiba | 1652

Brazil 2014 | Salvador | Manaus | 1619

Brazil 2014 | Belo Horizonte | Manaus | 1589

Brazil 2014 | Cuiaba | Natal | 1573

Russia 2018 | Yekaterinburg | Kaliningrad | 1546