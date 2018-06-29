To look at a map you might think the huge distances separating Russia's 2018 host cities are the largest ever seen at a World Cup - but you'd be wrong.
This summer's tournament is a continent-sized competition; a massive 1,546 miles separate the exclave of Kaliningrad and the city
of Yekaterinburg, east of the Ural mountains - the same distance as from London to Istanbul.
However, that's only the 28th longest ever distance between two World Cup host cities.
Stanford, California and Foxborough, Massachusetts were two of the host cities for the 1994 World Cup in USA (near San Francisco and Boston).
Those two cities are 2,687 miles apart - the longest ever distance in the tournament’s history.
Fortunately for the players and fans alike, no teams ever had to play in both venues.
The same is true of the next two longest distance between host cities - Pasadena and Foxborough, 2,577 miles, and Stanford and East Rutherford (2,558 miles).
However, it’s not the case for the fourth longest ever distance - Italy beat Bulgaria 2-1 in the semi-finals in East Rutherford, New Jersey, in the 1994 tournament.
They then had to travel 2,435 miles to Pasadena to take on Brazil in the final. The Brazilians, however, were fortunate enough to have played their
semi-final against Sweden in Pasadena.
Have a look below at the full breakdown of the longest distances between host cities across the years...
World Cup | Host city A | Host City B | Miles
USA 1994 | Stanford | Foxborough | 2687
USA 1994 | Pasadena | Foxborough | 2577
USA 1994 | Stanford | East Rutherford | 2558
USA 1994 | Pasadena | East Rutherford | 2435
USA 1994 | Stanford | Washington DC | 2431
USA 1994 | Stanford | Orlando | 2425
USA 1994 | Pasadena | Washington DC | 2289
USA 1994 | Pasadena | Orlando | 2194
USA 1994 | Stanford | Pontiac | 2072
Brazil 2014 | Fortaleza | Porto Alegre | 1996
Brazil 2014 | Porto Alegre | Natal | 1976
USA 1994 | Pasadena | Pontiac | 1963
Brazil 2014 | Porto Alegre | Manaus | 1949
USA 1994 | Stanford | Chicago | 1852
Brazil 2014 | Porto Alegre | Recife | 1851
Brazil 1950 | Recife | Porto Alegre | 1851
Brazil 2014 | Rio de Janeiro | Manaus | 1774
Brazil 2014 | Recife | Manaus | 1760
USA 1994 | Pasadena | Chicago | 1736
Brazil 2014 | Manaus | Natal | 1721
Brazil 2014 | Manaus | Curitiba | 1703
Brazil 2014 | Sao Paulo | Manaus | 1673
Brazil 2014 | Fortaleza | Curitiba | 1663
Brazil 2014 | Natal | Curitiba | 1652
Brazil 2014 | Salvador | Manaus | 1619
Brazil 2014 | Belo Horizonte | Manaus | 1589
Brazil 2014 | Cuiaba | Natal | 1573
Russia 2018 | Yekaterinburg | Kaliningrad | 1546