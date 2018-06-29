Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Iceland have topped a Huddersfield Examiner study to find the most progressive country at this summer's World Cup .

Each country at the tournament in Russia has been ranked on a number of key indicators - freedom of speech, women in government corruption, homophobia, homicide rates and unemployment.

Iceland scores well in all six categories and have come out on top of the list - the tiny European nation has the sixth best score for freedom of speech, ninth best for women in government, sixth best for corruption, second best for homophobia, the best for homicides and the best for unemployment.

Sweden comes second overall, but comes out on top for freedom of speech and homophobia.

Switzerland is third overall, followed by Denmark, Germany, England and Belgium.

At the other end of the spectrum, Iran is bottom of the list - it has the second worst record for freedom of speech, the second worst for women in government, third worst for corruption, joint worst for homophobia, 13th worst for homicides and fourth worst for unemployment.

Freedom of Speech

Sweden have the best freedom of speech record of any team at the World Cup - Reporters Without Borders rank the Scandinavians second in the world in their Press Freedom Index, behind only Norway.

Switzerland have the second best record of any team in Russia, followed by Belgium, Denmark and Costa Rica.

England, or rather the United Kingdom, has the 13th best record of any country at the World Cup and comes 40th in the world overall.

Saudi Arabia have the worst press freedom at the tournament, and are ranked 169th in the world out of 180 countries.

Iran aren’t too far behind Saudi Arabia at 164th in the world, followed by Egypt (161st) and Russia (148th).

Women in Government

Costa Rica have a higher percentage of women in government than any country at the World Cup, almost half (46%) of the Central American country’s parliament are women.

Sweden have the next best record (44%) followed by Senegal (42%), Mexico (also 42%), and then Argentina, Belgium, France and Spain with 39% each.

Just 4% of Nigeria’s lower house are women - the lowest percentage of any country at the World Cup.

Iran have the next lowest percentage (6%) followed by Brazil (10%) and Japan (also 10%).

England, or rather the UK, have the 12th best record of any team at the tournament with 32% of parliament being made up by women.

Corruption

Denmark has less corruption than any country at the World Cup - they have a score of 88 on Transparency International’s latest

Corruption Perceptions Index.

Only New Zealand can boast a better score out of any country across the world while Switzerland has the next highest score of any team at the World Cup.

They’re followed by Sweden, England, Germany and Iceland.

In contrast, Nigeria have the worst record with a score of just 27 followed by Russia, Mexico, Iran, Egypt and Brazil.

Homophobia

Sweden top the World Cup list of the most gay-friendly countries - The Spartacus Gay Travel Index ranks the Scandinavian country as the joint top place in the world for gay travellers, using factors such as the presence of anti-discrimination legislation and gay marriage as well as things such as homosexuality being illegal or even punishable by death sentence.

Seven other countries at the World Cup come in joint second - Belgium, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Iceland and Spain.

Saudi Arabia and Iran are joint bottom of the list for World Cup countries - in fact, only Somalia and Chechnya come lower down on the global list

than Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Hosts Russia are joint third from bottom out of any country at the World Cup.

Homicides

When we think of Brazil there are plenty of stereotypes that come to mind - sunny beaches, caipirinhas, samba, bossa nova and carnival to name but a few.

What we often forget though is that Brazil is a country once ruled by a military dictatorship, is one of huge social inequality and has a gun violence record even Donald Trump would find alarming.

A staggering 30 out of every 100,000 people in Brazil were victims of homicide in 2016, the latest figures available from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime show.

Colombia were the only country anywhere near that, with 26 for every 100,000 people.

Brazil and Colombia are followed by Mexico with 19 in every 100,000, Costa Rica with 11.9 and Russia with 11.

Iceland and Japan have the best records when it comes to homicides - just 0.3 people for every 100,000 in each country were the victims of a homicide in 2016.

Switzerland has the next best record at 0.5 per 100,000 followed by Spain and Portugal (0.6 each) then Poland and South Korea (0.7 each).

Unemployment

Spain have the highest unemployment rate of any country at the World Cup.

A worrying 17.3% of 15-64 year-olds in Spain are out of work according to the latest figures from the International Labour Organization.

Tunisia are slightly better at 16.1% followed by Serbia with 14.1%, Brazil with 13.1% and Iran with 12.7%.

Iceland have the lowest unemployment rate of any country competing at the World Cup.

Just 2.9% of people aged between 15 and 64 are out of work on the island; Japan have the next best rate (3%) followed by Mexico (3.6%), South Korea (3.8%) and Germany (also 3.8%).

