The 2018 World Cup starts on Thursday with hosts Russia taking on Saudi Arabia in Moscow.

The match kicks off at 4pm at the Luzhniki Stadium, with 63 matches following the opener in the remaining 30 days of the tournament.

That culminates in the final, which will also be played in the national stadium, with the winner being crowned world champions before heading home to a hero's welcome with the iconic trophy.

Before the football feast gets under way however, all eyes will be on the opening ceremony, which will feature some of the biggest names in both football and entertainment.

Here's when and where you can catch the opening ceremony and what you can look forward to ahead of the opening fixture.

When is it?

Thursday, June 14.

The performance is scheduled to start at around 3.30pm GMT - half an hour before kick off.

Where is it being held?

The Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow.

The national stadium of Russia has a capacity of 81,000 and has been recently renovated for the World Cup.

Huddersfield Town stars Jonas Lossl and Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen will visit the stadium during the tournament, with Denmark's Group C clash with France scheduled to take place at the Luzhniki stadium on June 26 (5pm kick off).

What TV channel will it be on?

ITV1.

Coverage starts at 2.30pm, with the opening ceremony starting around an hour later.

Who is performing?

Robbie Williams is the main act scheduled for the opening ceremony, with the English singer being joined by Russian soprano Aida Garifullina and former Brazil star Ronaldo.

Around 500 dancers, gymnasts and trampolinists will also be performing, while opera singer Placido Domingo and tenor Juan Diego Florez will also feature.

The ceremony will end on a firework display.