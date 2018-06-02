West Yorkshire has a dismal record at producing England players with just 29 Three Lions players born in the county.
That’s fewer than have come from Hampshire (30), Derbyshire (38) and even County Durham (46).
West Yorkshire is also considerably larger than all three of those counties, with a population of 2.2m according to the latest available estimates.
That works out at one England player for every 77,255 people currently living in the county.
Compare that to one for every 11,180 in County Durham (the best in the country) and one every 18,032 in South Yorkshire.
West Yorkshire’s Three Lions stars include players such as Fabian Delph, Aaron Lennon, David Batty and former Huddersfield Town star Frank Worthington.
If you combine all of Yorkshire’s players though, then God’s Own County has produced 135, the most of any county outside of Greater London.
Player records have been taken from englandstats.com and englandfootballonline.com .
Region: Number of England players
North West: 279
Greater London: 193
West Midlands: 163
North East: 145
Yorkshire and Humber: 125
East Midlands: 111
South East: 90
East of England: 56
South West: 39
Outside UK: 33
Scotland: 2
Wales: 2
Region: England players per current population
North East: 17,947
North West: 25,392
West Midlands: 34,618
East Midlands: 41,151
Yorkshire and Humber: 42,535
Greater London: 43,051
South East: 96,944
East of England: 105,463
South West: 136,916
County: Number of England players
Greater London: 193
Greater Manchester: 95
West Midlands: 95
Lancashire: 78
South Yorkshire: 75*
Merseyside: 71
Tyne and Wear: 64
County Durham: 46
Nottinghamshire: 42
Staffordshire: 41
* Yorkshire as a whole has produced 135 England players
City: Number of England players
London: 95 (doesn’t include towns within Greater London such as Croydon)
Birmingham: 40
Sheffield: 38
Liverpool: 38
Manchester: 36
Nottingham: 27
Bolton: 26
Blackburn: 26
Sunderland: 24
Stoke-on-Trent: 20