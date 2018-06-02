Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Yorkshire has a dismal record at producing England players with just 29 Three Lions players born in the county.

That’s fewer than have come from Hampshire (30), Derbyshire (38) and even County Durham (46).

West Yorkshire is also considerably larger than all three of those counties, with a population of 2.2m according to the latest available estimates.

That works out at one England player for every 77,255 people currently living in the county.

Compare that to one for every 11,180 in County Durham (the best in the country) and one every 18,032 in South Yorkshire.

West Yorkshire’s Three Lions stars include players such as Fabian Delph, Aaron Lennon, David Batty and former Huddersfield Town star Frank Worthington.

If you combine all of Yorkshire’s players though, then God’s Own County has produced 135, the most of any county outside of Greater London.

Player records have been taken from englandstats.com and englandfootballonline.com .

Region: Number of England players

North West: 279

Greater London: 193

West Midlands: 163

North East: 145

Yorkshire and Humber: 125

East Midlands: 111

South East: 90

East of England: 56

South West: 39

Outside UK: 33

Scotland: 2

Wales: 2

Region: England players per current population

North East: 17,947

North West: 25,392

West Midlands: 34,618

East Midlands: 41,151

Yorkshire and Humber: 42,535

Greater London: 43,051

South East: 96,944

East of England: 105,463

South West: 136,916

County: Number of England players

Greater London: 193

Greater Manchester: 95

West Midlands: 95

Lancashire: 78

South Yorkshire: 75*

Merseyside: 71

Tyne and Wear: 64

County Durham: 46

Nottinghamshire: 42

Staffordshire: 41

* Yorkshire as a whole has produced 135 England players

City: Number of England players