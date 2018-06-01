The video will start in 8 Cancel

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off in Russia in 13 days time, with 32 nations battling it out for the ultimate prize.

Brazil and Germany are the favourites to lift the trophy once again, while France, Spain and Argentina will also fancy their chances this summer.

England are priced at 16/1 on SkyBet to lift the trophy, although the Three Lions have failed to advance past the quarter-finals since 1990 - 28 years ago.

The tournament will not feature Italy for the first time since 1958 after their shock exit to Sweden in the play-offs, and other big names such as the Netherlands, Chile and the USA will also have the summer off.

So who do you think will win it this time?

Following the popularity of our Premier League relegation predictor, we have put together a gadget to help you predict the outcome of the World Cup.

Just punch in your scores for each game and our predictor will do the rest!