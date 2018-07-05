The video will start in 8 Cancel

Interest in the England national team is at its highest level for a generation, according to latest Reach Data Unit research.

Google Trends data shows that more Internet searches are being performed in England for the Three Lions than at any point since records began in 2004.

Gareth Southgate’s side have caught the nation’s imagination, with the “It’s coming home” meme on its way to becoming even bigger than the John Barnes rap.

Who’d have thought that was ever possible?

The previous peak of interest in the England team was in 2016, the year in which they crashed out of the Euros to Iceland.

The 2010 World Cup in South Africa was the top one before that, followed by the World Cup in Brazil in 2014, the World Cup in Germany in 2006 and then jointly by the Euros in 2004 and 2012.

