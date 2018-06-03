The video will start in 8 Cancel

The 2018 World Cup is nearly upon us with Russia having the honour of hosting this year's tournament.

Thirty-two teams will descend on the nation this summer, with one leaving with the famous trophy come July.

One of those sides will be Gareth Southgate's England, who are hoping to make it past the quarter-final stage for the first time since the 1990, when the tournament was held in Italy.

The competition kicks off in 13 days time when hosts Russia take on Saudi Arabia on Thursday, June 14 in Moscow.

That match kicks off at 4pm and is followed by 32 days of football all leading up to the final on Sunday, July 15.

England find themselves in Group G this time around alongside Panama, Tunisia and Belgium - the latter of which includes a number of familiar faces, with Premier League stars Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne in the Red Devils' ranks.

The Three Lions open their tournament against Tunisia in Volgograd - 1,700 miles away from their base in Repino - on Monday, June 18 (KO 7pm), before taking on Panama in Nizhny Novgorod on Sunday, June 24 (1pm KO).

England then face Belgium in their final group match on Thursday, June 28, with kick off in Kaliningrad scheduled for 7pm.

Should England advance from the group stage, they would move into the round of 16 - due to take place between June 30 and July 3.

The quarter-finals will then be hosted between July 6-7 before the semi-finals on July 10-11 and the final on July 15.

Brazil and Germany are the favourites to lift the trophy that day, both at 9/2 on SkyBet.

France are next at 11/2, while Spain (6/1), Argentina (9/1) and Belgium (9/1) are also seen as contenders by the bookies.

England are at 16/1 and seventh-favourites ahead of European Championship winners Portugal (25/1) and two-time World Cup champions Uruguay (28/1).

Here are the full odds for the summer tournament:

Brazil - 9/2

Germany - 9/2

France - 11/2

Spain - 6/1

Argentina - 9/1

Belgium - 9/1

England - 16/1

Portugal - 25/1

Uruguay - 28/1

Croatia - 33/1

Colombia - 40/1

Russia - 40/1

Poland - 66/1

Denmark - 80/1

Mexico - 100/1

Sweden - 100/1

Serbia - 150/1

Switzerland - 150/1

Peru - 200/1

Senegal - 200/1

Egypt - 250/1

Iceland - 250/1

Japan - 250/1

South Korea - 250/1

Morocco - 250/1

Nigeria - 250/1

Australia - 500/1

Costa Rica - 750/1

Iran - 750/1

Tunisia - 1000/1

Panama - 2000/1

Saudi Arabia - 2000/1