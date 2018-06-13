Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With the 2018 World Cup kicking-off in earnest tomorrow, the shirts of the competing nations are being talked about just as much as the eagerly-anticipated tournament itself.

With countries from across the globe competing once every four years for the ultimate prize in football, the competition has always been a celebration of the beautiful game's colour and character.

And since its inception there have been some bold, beautiful and downright bizarre football kit offerings - from the classic 1970s shirt of Brazil to the sleeveless Cameroon number in 2002.

But what are the top 10 kits of all-time? We ask John Devlin, author of the True Colours Definitive Guide to International Football Kits, for his ultimate selection...

Brazil 1970

The iconic yellow/green/blue and white colour scheme of Brazil never looked better than in this 1970 incarnation.

With minimal trim and just the right shades of colour, this classically simplistic ensemble was worn as the Samba Boys came out on top in the Mexico World Cup tournament.

Zaire 1974

Zaire qualified comfortably for the West Germany 1974 World Cup from the African nations.

Their exotic adidas kits featured combinations of yellow, green and red and all included an oversized and rather unorthodox team badge featuring the team’s nickname, ‘The Leopards’, placed centrally on the shirts.

Peru 1978

Chilly Argentinean temperatures meant that most teams in the 1978 World Cup sported long sleeves – including Peru who dazzled in the tournament with this flamboyant white strip, trimmed with red and adorned with their familiar bold red sash.

A curious placement of the team crest just added to the swagger of this great outfit.

England 1982

Admiral’s last hurrah in the FA kitbag was this memorable kit that was worn during England’s 1982 campaign and is often regarded as the most favourite ever England kit (despite it’s Union Jack colour palette!)

Argentina 1986

To combat the fierce Mexico heat in the 1986 World Cup many teams donned special airtex fabric versions of their traditional outfits such as this special one-off Argentina shirt.

With the relatively unusual central white stripe and large, swooping crew neck it went all the way with the Argentines who beat West Germany in the final.

West Germany 1990

This Italia 90 West Germany home strip with its creative application of the country’s national colours alongside the familiar white and black outfit was recently voted the greatest international kit ever.

It’s been so popular that a modern day mono recreation is being sported at this year’s World Cup.

USA 1994

Who can forget this stunning USA denim-style blue jersey, liberally decorated with stars, that perfectly encapsulated the flamboyance and razzmatazz of the US hosted 1994 tournament.

It was complemented by a home shirt featuring red and white stripes, to form possibly the most patriotic set of all World Cup kits.

Mexico 1998

France 1998 brought with it this unforgettable Mexico home shirt that featured a large all-over Aztec imagery print that wonderfully captured the culture and heritage of the nation.

Trimmed with white and red it was an audacious but impressive ensemble.

Cameroon 2002

Cameroon fell foul of FIFA in the 2002 World Cup after the governing body banned the sleeveless jerseys that had been worn by the ‘Indomitable Lions’ in their triumphant African Cup of Nations just months earlier due to the requirement that each shirt needed to include tournament patches.

Puma stepped in and adapted the design to include black sleeves.

France 2014

For many kit spotters, France is always associated with their previous long term technical suppliers, adidas.

However since taking over in 2011, Nike have reinvented the French look and produced some beautiful kits along the way.

Their home outfit from 2014 is a fine example. Due to colour clashes it was worn with navy shorts and exuded French style and sophistication.

International Football Kits (True Colours) charts the evolving football strip design of the world's leading national football teams, from 1966 to the present day.



Guaranteed to bring back memories of your favourite team's kits and help you discover new ones, this ground breaking book features strips that made it to the greatest stage in football – the FIFA World Cup – as well as rare designs that were never worn.

For more information and to purchase copies of the book, visit the Bloomsbury online bookshop or alternatively, visit the True Colours Football Kit website.