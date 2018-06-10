Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The 2018 World Cup in Russia kicks off next week, with the hosts taking on Saudi Arabia in the first match.

Following the opening fixture, 63 more are set to be played until one team is left standing come July 15.

That side will take home the iconic World Cup trophy to a hero's welcome in their home nation, but who will win it this year?

Here our writers have their say on which sides they think will perform well in Russia this summer.

Rory Benson

Winner: Germany

Leroy Sane and Mario Gotze didn't make it into the Germany 23-man squad, which just goes to show how deep the quality runs for Joachim Lowe.

And not only do the German's have masses of quality to call upon, but they have the mentality of champions.

It's always hard to defend the title, but with this year's tournament in Europe, I'd back them to keep hold of the famous trophy.

Runners-up: France

France came close to lifting the European Championship trophy in Paris last year, but the hosts were denied by Portugal.

Didier Deschamps will hope his side can go one better this year, but I fancy them to lose in the final to Germany, who have more recent experience in knockout football at this level.

France have the quality to go all the way, but I think the current champions have enough about them to break French hearts in a second consecutive final.

Third/fourth play-off: Argentina & Brazil

No non-European side has won the World Cup on European soil since a Pele-inspired Brazil in 1958.

I don't expect that trend to be broken this year, although I think Argentina and Brazil will make it to the semi-finals where they will be knocked out by Germany and France respectively.

Despite both sides having a lot of attacking talent, question marks remain over both sides' defences heading into the tournament.

Dark horse: Poland

The Polish have Robert Lewandowski in their ranks - a man who netted 16 goals in qualifying for the World Cup finals (one more than Cristiano Ronaldo).

With the Bayern Munich man leading the line and the experience of Wojciech Szczesny, Lukasz Piszczek and Jakub Blaszczykowski in the squad, I expect Poland to surprise a few in Russia - especially after their quarter-final appearance at Euro 2016 when they were knocked out by eventual champions Portugal.

I have Poland advancing to the quarter-finals, where they are beaten by Germany.

Arash Bahrami

Winner: Argentina

When you weigh up the forward line of all the teams in the World Cup, you'll struggle to find a stronger and more experienced one than the one Argentina possess.

Mauro Icardi bagged 29 league goals in Serie A this season and didn't even make the squad, which epitomizes the firepower they have.

Lionel Messi came close four years ago, but I fancy him to go one step further this time and cement himself as the greatest ever, without any arguments.

Runners-up: Brazil

Brazil should be up there again, when you look at the squad Tite has, they probably have a better squad than Argentina, but just like Portugal proved in Euro 2016, the best squad isn't always what wins it and I'd expect Argentina to narrowly edge it.

Third/fourth play-off: France & Germany

I think this tournament will once again come a bit too soon for this generation of French superstars, but such are the small margins in knockout competitions I wouldn't be surprised to see France beat Brazil in the semi-finals.

Germany just know how to win games, and even though nothing suggests they've improved since the 2014 World Cup win, you'd be a fool to write them off getting deep into the tournament.

Dark horse: Uruguay

Luis Suarez is capable of anything. Genius or madness. He's been the villain in the last two tournaments for his handball against Ghana in 2010, and again in 2014 with the Giorgio Chiellini biting incident.

When you look at the group they're involved in, you'd fancy Suarez to net a few to put himself into contention for the Golden Boot, and with Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin at the back you can expect them to be solid when they're up against it.

Blake Welton

Winner: Germany

The worst form of any side heading to Russia, fitness concerns over key players and other star names not even included in the final 23-man squad.

It's typical pre-tournament preparation for Die Mannschaft who always manage to hit the top gear when it really matters.

The key to any World Cup success is not how you start but how you finish – remember how the Dutch obliterated the Spanish in their opening group game four years ago? Or how Brazil impressed against Croatia in front of a vociferous home crowd?

Meanwhile, the Germans opening 4-0 hammering of Portugal was followed by struggles against Ghana, the US and Algeria before expertly dismantling France and Brazil on the road to the final.

Expect more of the same this time round and a fifth title for them.

Runners-up: Belgium

Heralded as 'The Golden Generation' of Belgian football – the Red Devils have the perfect mix of youth and experience as well as firepower and defensive strength going into the tournament.

The country has not seen such wealth of talent since Italia 90 when Enzo Scifo and co. where cruelly denied a quarter-final place by a brilliant David Platt finish for England in extra-time.

Mentality remains their biggest downfall though but manager Roberto Martinez's cup pedigree with Wigan Athletic will have them purring – although albeit just missing out.

Third/fourth play-off: France/Argentina

France will reach the last four before their lack of mental strength, which also eluded them on their own turf at Euro 2016, will once again rear it's ugly head.

Meanwhile, Argentina will also be undone by old habits – an over-reliance on talisman Lionel Messi who will once again flatter to deceive without enough similar talent around him.

Dark horse: Egypt

An African nation will one day win the tournament and the Egyptians will be the surprise package at this summer's tournament.

Expect Liverpool's Mohamed Salah to return from injury to face Uruguay in their opening game next Friday – and helping the most successful Africa Cup of Nations side to the quarter-finals.