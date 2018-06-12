The video will start in 8 Cancel

The 2018 World Cup is nearly upon us.

Football's greatest tournament kicks off on Thursday in Russia, when the hosts clash with Saudi Arabia in Moscow (4pm kick off).

The opening clash will be followed by a festival of football comprising of 64 matches in 31 days, with the final set to take place at the Luzhniki Stadium on July 15.

Three Huddersfield Town players will be hoping their nations can upset the odds to book a spot in the final, with Aaron Mooy in Australia's 23-man squad and Jonas Lossl and Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen selected by Denmark for the competition.

Both teams were drawn in Group C ahead of the tournament, meaning the two sides containing Town men will take each other on on the world's biggest stage.

Here's where and when that game, and the other matches involving Town stars, will take place:

Australia

vs France

When: Saturday, June 16, 11am kick off

Where: Kazan Arena

TV channel: BBC

vs Denmark

When: Thursday, June 21, 1pm kick off

Where: Samara Arena

TV channel: ITV

vs Peru

When: Tuesday, June 26, 3pm kick off

Where: Fisht Olympic Stadium

TV channel: ITV

Denmark

vs Peru

When: Saturday, June 16, 5pm kick off

Where: Mordovia Arena

TV channel: BBC

vs Australia

When: Thursday, June 21, 1pm kick off

Where: Samara Arena

TV channel: ITV

vs France

When: Tuesday, June 26, 3pm kick off

Where: Luzhniki Stadium

TV channel: ITV