England will be the only country at the World Cup whose players are all from their domestic league.

All 23 players in the Three Lions squad play for English clubs with no other country at this summer’s tournament picking an entirely domestic based team.

In fact, two countries travelling to Russia have picked squads without ANY domestic based players - Sweden and Senegal.

Only Russia and Saudi Arabia come close to England in terms of using players from their own leagues.

Both sides only have two players in their squads who play their club football outside of the country.

Manchester City will be the most well represented club at the World Cup - a total of 16 of the club’s stars will be at the tournament.

Real Madrid have the next highest number of players going to the tournament (15) followed by Barcelona (14), Tottenham Hotspur (12), PSG (12) and Juventus (also 12).

Fans of English football will have plenty of players to follow this summer - English clubs have a total of 124 players going to the tournament.

That’s far more than from any other country, with Spain having the next most with 79, a total of 66 players are at German clubs, 59 from Italian sides and 49 from French teams.

Meanwhile, England have one of the youngest and least experienced squads heading to the World Cup - Gareth Southgate’s selection have an average age of 25.6 - the joint second youngest heading to Russia.

Only Nigeria (25.4) have a younger squad.

The Three Lions have 465 international caps between them which is again the second lowest number at the tournament with only Tunisia’s players have won fewer – 448.

Panama have the tournament’s most experienced squad with 1,414 caps between them - more than three times as many as England’s players have.

Have a look at the full breakdown of stats below including club and country analysis, squad age as well as most capped information...

Country: % domestic players

England: 100%

Russia: 91%

Saudi Arabia: 91%

Spain: 74%

Germany: 65%

South Korea: 52%

Iran: 42%

France: 39%

Egypt: 35%

Japan: 35%

Mexico: 35%

Costa Rica: 26%

Portugal: 26%

Tunisia: 26%

Peru: 22%

Poland: 17%

Argentina: 13%

Australia: 13%

Brazil: 13%

Colombia: 13%

Denmark: 13%

Morocco: 13%

Serbia: 13%

Croatia: 9%

Panama: 9%

Uruguay: 9%

Belgium: 4%

Iceland: 4%

Nigeria: 4%

Switzerland: 4%

Senegal: 0%

Sweden: 0%

Club: Player at the World Cup

Manchester City: 16

Real Madrid: 15

Barcelona: 14

Tottenham Hotspur: 12

Paris Saint-Germain: 12

Juventus: 12

Manchester United: 11

Chelsea: 11

Bayern Munich: 11

Country: Club players going to the World Cup

England: 124

Spain: 79

Germany: 66

Italy: 59

France: 49

Russia: 36

Saudi Arabia: 31

Turkey: 22

Mexico: 22

USA: 19

Portugal: 19

Country: Average age of squad

Costa Rica: 29.1

Mexico: 28.9

Panama: 28.8

Argentina: 28.7

Egypt: 28.4

Russia: 28.3

Japan: 28.2

Saudi Arabia: 28.1

Iceland: 28.1

Spain: 28.0

Brazil: 28.0

Portugal: 27.9

Poland: 27.9

Sweden: 27.7

Uruguay: 27.7

Colombia: 27.7

Australia: 27.6

Croatia: 27.4

South Korea: 27.3

Belgium: 27.1

Peru: 26.9

Morocco: 26.9

Senegal: 26.7

Germany: 26.7

Iran: 26.7

Switzerland: 26.6

Denmark: 26.6

Serbia: 26.3

Tunisia: 26.0

France: 25.6

England: 25.6

Nigeria: 25.4

Country: Caps