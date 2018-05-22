Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A quartet of Huddersfield Town players are awaiting their World Cup fate as countries continue to announce their squads for this summer’s tournament.

The majority of preliminary squads have already been announced with 32 nations set to compete in next month’s competition.

Some nations, like England, have already confirmed their 23-man squads while others have so far named only provisional ones.

And with all teams needing to be finalised by Monday, June 4, Town’s Aaron Mooy, Florent Hadergjonaj, Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen and Jonas Lössl are hoping to make the cut.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Midfielder Mooy has been named in Australia’s 26-man squad which has already been cut from the original 32.

Bert van Marwijk’s side, who are on a 20-day training camp in Turkey, have a friendly against the Czech Republic on Friday, June 1, before a decision is made on the final squad.

If selected, Mooy’s World Cup campaign would begin on Saturday, June 16, in Kazan, facing France in their Group C encounter (kick-off 11am UK time).

Meanwhile, both Jorgensen and Lössl have been named in Åge Hareide’s preliminary 35-man squad.

The Danes are in the same group as Australia and have two friendlies lined up - facing Sweden and Mexico on Saturday June 2 and Saturday June 9 respectively.

Boss Hareide will have to choose 23 players from his 35-man selection prior to the Mexico clash with Denmark’s World Cup campaign beginning on Saturday June 16 in Saransk (kick-off 5pm UK time), with the nation facing Peru.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

And while there has been no announcement on Switzerland’s World Cup squad, there is hope full-back Hadergjonaj will be on the Swiss’ plane to Russia as well.

The full-back was last called into the national team for the international friendly against Belarus in June 2017, but so far has only one cap to his name.

On his World Cup aspirations, the 23-year-old said: “It’s hard to say but I hope I will be in the squad.

“After the season we have a meeting with the manager of Switzerland - me and my agent - and then we will see.

“I think I have done my games, I’m in a good way and I am still young.

“After that meeting you will know what happens: if I go to the World Cup in Russia or I go on my holidays.”