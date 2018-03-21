Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The standard of football may have improved from the SkyBet Championship but the same cannot be said of officiating, according to Huddersfield Town fans.

After last season's triumphant promotion win via the Play-Offs, many thought an improvement in refereeing would go in tandem with the better quality of football the Premier League brings.

But that does not seem to be the case with the highest rated referee of the campaign being Northumberland whistler Michael Oliver (an average of 6.2 out of 10) who has taken charge of four Town games (Watford and Stoke City away; AFC Bournemouth and Swansea City at home).

Out of the 17 referees rated by fans using the Examiner's post-match online referee gadget, the average rating is a disappointing 4.4 out of 10.

Bottom of the pile is Oxfordshire Graham Scott who was the man in the middle for Huddersfield Town's away trips to Arsenal and Leicester City (3.2 out of 10).

Wiltshire duo Lee Probert (who took charge of the cup clash at Crystal Palace, AFC Bournemouth away and Southampton away) and Roger East (in charge of the home clash to West Bromwich Albion and the FA Cup game at Bolton Wanderers) were next, having both scored only 3.7 out of 10.

Rounding off the bottom five are Kevin Friend from Leicestershire (4.5) who has officiated five Town games and Cheshire's Mike Dean who took charge of last weekend's home defeat to Crystal Palace (4.6).

Thank you to all supporters who use the online ratings widget and please continue to do so throughout the season.