The standard of football may have improved from the SkyBet Championship but the same cannot be said for the officiating, according to Huddersfield Town fans.

After last season's triumphant promotion win via the Play-Offs, many thought an improvement in refereeing would go in tandem with the better quality of football the Premier League brings.

But that does not seem to be the case with the highest rated referee of the campaign being Greater Manchester's Lee Mason (an average of 6.8 out of 10) who took charge of two Town games - the win over Manchester United and draw at Chelsea.

Second was Northumberland whistler Michael Oliver (an average of 6.4 out of 10) who took charge of five Town games (Watford and Stoke City away; AFC Bournemouth, Swansea City and Arsenal at home).

However, out of the 17 referees rated by fans using the Examiner's post-match online referee gadget, the average rating is a disappointing 4.95 out of 10.

Bottom of the pile was Oxfordshire Graham Scott who was the man in the middle for Huddersfield Town's away trips to Arsenal and Leicester City (3.2 out of 10).

Wiltshire's Roger East (in charge of the home clash to West Bromwich Albion and the FA Cup game at Bolton Wanderers ) was next, scoring only 3.7 out of 10.

Lee Probert was next with 4.1 (taking charge of the cup clash at Crystal Palace , AFC Bournemouth and Southampton away as well as Everton at home).

Rounding off the bottom five were Kevin Friend from Leicestershire who has officiated four Town games and West Yorkshire's Martin Atkinson who took charge of the defeat at Newcastle United (both 4.5 out of 10).

Thank you to all supporters who use the online ratings widget and please continue to do so throughout next season.