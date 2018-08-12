Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Laurent Depoitre believes Huddersfield Town will find it tougher in the Premier League second time around.

Last year Town were unknown quantities in the top flight and managed to stay up against the odds.

But while last season was tough, Belgian striker Depoitre reckons the second season will be harder still.

Town were hoping to catch Chelsea at the best possible time with uncertainty around the squad and a new boss, Maurizio Sarri, still to stamp his style and methods on the club.

However, Town went down 3-0 at the John Smith’s Stadium and were left to rue two efforts which hit the woodwork.

Depoitre said: “It was very difficult and we knew Chelsea would be very hard, but at home we know we can win against the big teams.

“Chelsea were very good and clinical in front of goal and deserved the win.

“We had one or two shots and hit the post and bar but if you don’t score your chances it’s difficult against teams like that.

“I think Chelsea will be top five for sure but how good we don’t know yet.”

Depoitre said Town had it all to do this season and added: “This year will be harder than last year.

“All the teams know Huddersfield.

“They know our players and the way we play so it’s going to be harder, but we have to show on the pitch that we can stay a second year in the Premier League.

“For a first game it was not bad, the spirit was there. There are things to improve. The result was not good but we can go forward from here.”