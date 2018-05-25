Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town booked a second season in the Premier League a fortnight ago, but some Terriers have not had much time to relax.

With the World Cup now on the horizon, a handful of Town's international stars have linked up with their World Cup-bound nations to put in more hard graft ahead of the tournament starting on June 14.

Even some of the international players whose sides aren't off to Russia this summer have been called up for duty this week, with sides not participating in the World Cup providing valuable competition to those that are.

Town have four men hoping to make the cut for the tournament, with Jonas Lossl, Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen and Aaron Mooy already making their nations' provisional squad heading to Russia.

Lossl and Zanka are two of the 35-man long list named by Denmark manager Age Hareide before the former Manchester City defender must cut his squad to 23 on June 4.

Australia boss Bert van Marwijk must also cut his side to 23 on the same date, but with only 26 men in the provisional squad, Mooy must see off just three of his team mates to book a spot on the World's grandest stage.

Before he does so however, the Socceroos face a warm-up match against the Czech Republic on Friday, June 1 at the NV Arena, Austria (12 noon KO), before the final squad takes on Hungary on Saturday, June 9 at the Groupama Arena in Budapest (4.30pm KO).

Should Mooy impress, he could become the first Town man to represent his country at a World Cup since Ray Wilson pulled on an England shirt for the Three Lions' against Brazil in the quarter-finals of the 1962 tournament - should the Town linchpin feature against France on June 16.

The Australians will also face Denmark in Group C, with Lossl and Zanka in the mix for a seat on the plane to Russia.

The Danes must also navigate two pre-tournament friendlies, with the first coming against Scandinavian rivals Sweden in Stockholm on Saturday, June 2 (6.45pm KO).

Two days later the squad will be thinned to 23 names before the Danes return home to take on Mexico at the Brondby Stadium on June 9 (8pm KO).

Town's final representative hoping for a spot at this year's World Cup is Swiss right-back Florent Hadergjonaj.

The 23-year-old has impressed on loan at Town and earned a permanent deal at the John Smith's Stadium after proving his quality and flexibility since joining in August.

Whether his performances will earn him a call up to the Switzerland squad remains to be seen, with Vladimir Petkovic yet to announce a preliminary squad for the tournament.

That list is likely to be announced over the next few days however, with Switzerland scheduled to take on Spain in Villarreal in a friendly clash on Sunday, June 3 (8pm KO) - the only pre-tournament match that could potentially feature a Town man which is on TV.

Sky Sports will be showing the Swiss take on the 2010 World Cup champions on their 'Main Event' and 'Football' channels, with coverage starting at 7.55pm.

Switzerland then face Japan in Lugano in their final warm up match on Friday, June 8 (6pm KO), before their first group match against Brazil on Sunday, June 17.

Away from the World Cup, one other Town man will also be in action for his international side.

Terence Kongolo has been selected in the Netherlands squad for the upcoming friendlies against Slovakia in Trnava on Thursday, May 31 (7.45pm KO) and Italy in Turin on Monday, June 4 (7.45pm KO).

And the 24-year-old will still be a Town man for the first of these fixtures, with his loan deal expiring the day after the Dutch side's clash with Mladen Krstajic's men.

Town's other internationals will not be in action until at least September, with Danny Williams injured for the USA's upcoming matches with Bolivia and the Republic of Ireland, Elias Kachunga out for DR Congo's clash with Nigeria on Monday and Steve Mounie's Benin having no summer fixtures planned.

Philip Billing and Jon Gorenc Stankovic - who represent Denmark's and Slovenia's Under 21s - have no scheduled international clashes until the Euro U21 qualifiers in September.