Five Huddersfield Town men have been called up to represent their nations this week.

The Premier League has gone on a one-weekend pause due to the international break, with the likes of Aaron Mooy , Ramadan Sobhi and Steve Mounie joining up with their compatriots to pull on their countries' colours.

Jon Gorenc Stankovic and Isaac Mbenza will also be in international action after being selected to represent the Under 21 sides of Slovenia and Belgium respectively.

But where and when are the Town men playing this week?

Here is a rundown of where David Wagner 's international Terriers will be taking to the turf.

Aaron Mooy - Australia

Turkey training camp - September 3-11

The Terriers' midfield linchpin will join up with the Socceroos in Turkey for the first time under new boss Graham Arnold.

Australia face no matches during this break, but will take part in an eight-day training camp in Antalya ahead of friendlies against South Korea and Lebanon in November.

Mooy's side will then compete in the AFC Asian Cup in January, where they take on Jordan, Palestine and Syria in the group stages.

Ramadan Sobhi - Egypt

Egypt vs Niger - Saturday. September 8 - 7pm

Ramadan has been selected to represent Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying stages over the next week.

The Pharaohs take on Niger at the Borg El Arab Stadium on Saturday having lost their opening match to Tunisia, stressing the importance of Egypt's second match in the group.

Tunisia currently sit top of Group J in AFCON qualifying, with Egypt bottom behind second second-placed Swaziland and Niger.

Steve Mounie - Benin

Togo vs Benin - Sunday, September 9 - 5pm

Steve Mounie will also be in AFCON qualifying action this weekend.

The Town striker, who was top scorer for the Terriers in all competitions last season, will represent Benin against Emmanuel Adebayor's Togo on Sunday looking to make it two wins from two at the start of qualifying.

Benin beat The Gambia 1-0 last time out, but sit below Algeria in the Group D table despite being level ion points.

Isaac Mbenza - Belgium U21

Malta U21 vs Belgium U21 - Friday, September 7 - 4pm

Hungary U21 vs Belgium U21 - Tuesday, September 11 - 5pm

Town's Montpellier loanee has been called up to the Belgium U21 squad this international break.

The Red Devils face two 2019 European Under 21 Championship qualifying fixtures against Malta and Hungary this week and will be looking to overtake Sweden's youth side at the summit of Group F.

Belgium are currently level of points with the Swedes, who sit atop the group thanks to their superior goal difference.

Jon Gorenc Stankovic - Slovenia U21

Kazakhstan U21 vs Slovenia U21 - Friday, September 7 - 2pm

Slovenia U21 vs Kazakhstan U21 - Tuesday, September 11 - 3.30pm

Stankovic has also been called up to his country's U21 side for their upcoming European U21 Championship qualifiers.

Slovenia face a double-header against Kazakhstan over the next week, with second taking on third in Group I both home and away over the course of four days.

France lead the group by a distance, but Slovenia could still qualify for the play-offs as one of the four best runners-up should they perform well in their final four qualifying outings.