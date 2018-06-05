Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Some Huddersfield Town fans are often heard bemoaning the fact they believe David Wagner's side are not direct enough in their Premier League approach.

However, latest research suggests the Terriers are pretty adept at mixing it up when they have to – finish ninth in a table comparing how many long balls each side in the division played last term.

To clarify, a long ball is defined by Opta statisticians as: “A forward pass that is 35 yards or more and is kicked into a space or area on the pitch rather than a precise pass aimed at a particular team-mate.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

In contrast, a long pass is: “one that is 35 yards or more and is aimed at a particular team-mate. It does not have to be forward.”

Unsurprisingly, run-away champions Manchester City played the fewest number (1,775), setting the standard for slick, intricate passing and moving.

Pep Guardiola's side were followed by Arsenal (1,994 long balls), Chelsea (2,140), AFC Bournemouth (2,299) and Manchester United (2,308).

And while Town are placed in mid-table mediocrity with 2,563 long balls played, Burnley's robust, non-nonsense style saw the side play the most long balls with a total of 3,028.

And although the football purists believe the thoughts of going long and playing for territory are antiquated; the Clarets approach was effective enough to seal a seventh-place finish and Europa League football next season.