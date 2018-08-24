Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Paul Merson is predicting a Huddersfield Town win against Cardiff City!

The Sky Sports pundit hasn’t predicted much good fortune for Town over the past season and a bit , and while the former Arsenal and England man says David Wagner’s men will sneak the points, he describes the match as ‘already a cup final’.

On the Sky Sports football news website, Merson says of the clash: “Wow. This is a cup final already.

“This sets the tone. There won’t be six points between these two sides at the end of the season, so it’s a huge game.

“Huddersfield’s first game was a bit of a walk in the park for Chelsea, to be honest, it was not the defeat but the manner of the defeat.

“Getting beat six by City will also hurt the confidence.

“Cardiff also have to look at it and think: ‘If we don’t get anything out of this, it’s a long old season.’

“Huge game, but I think the hosts will just steal it.”

Merson predicts a 1-0 Town win, which is 9/2 with SkyBet.

Merson also predicts a 3-1 win for Manchester City at Wolves, a 2-1 win for Palace at Watford, a 2-1 win for Chelsea at Newcastle, a 2-1 win for Manchester United against Tottenham in the Monday Night game, a 3-0 win for Arsenal against West Ham, a 2-2 draw between Bournemouth and Everton, a 2-0 win for Southampton against Leicester, a 3-0 home win for Liverpool against Brighton and finally a 1-0 win for Fulham at home to Burnley