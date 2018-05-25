The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town secured a second season in the Premier League this season after a remarkable final week against some of the league's biggest names.

The Terriers took a point away at the Etihad Stadium against champions Manchester City , before heading to Stamford Bridge and frustrating Chelsea to earn another point against the previous champions.

Those two points were enough to confirm Town's place in next season's top flight, with the Terriers remarkably consistent throughout their maiden campaign in the Premier League.

Now we want to know how you rated last season and what you think needs to be done to once again make the Terriers competitive in the top tier of English football.

