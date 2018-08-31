Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town star Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen is confident the Terriers can turn around their form and fight for their place in the Premier League this season.

Town have opened their campaign with three losses and a draw in their first four matches in all competitions, leading some pundits to resign David Wagner 's men to relegation already this season.

But Town still have 105 points to battle for in the top flight and the Denmark international is confident he and his team mates will scrap for every available point this term, adding that clubs are not made champions nor relegated after just three fixtures.

That is something Crystal Palace fans will understand more than others after a seven-match defeated streak at the start of the 2017/18 season evolved into an 11th place finish for the Eagles.

Zanka told Sky Sports : "You don't win the game in three games and you don't go out of the league in three games either.

"It's about staying in there and fighting and trying to get to the best point as you can as a team as fast as possible.

"Nobody likes to lose. Nobody likes to not get the points that maybe you deserve or maybe think that you deserve.

"All the good teams have ups and downs, but the downs are as short as possible."