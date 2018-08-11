Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner was disappointed but far from downhearted after Huddersfield Town kicked off the Premier League season with a 3-0 defeat at home to classy Chelsea.

The boss was particularly pleased with the first half performance and felt his team - with new signings Ben Hamer and Terence Kongolo in the starting line-up - were somewhat shocked to be 2-0 down at the beak to goals from N’Golo Kante and Jorginho (penalty).

The Chelsea victory was wrapped up 10 minutes from time by Pedro in front of a crowd of 24,121.

“We were unlucky to concede a goal out of nothing after a deflection and then we were not able to use the opportunity for Steve Mounie, when we were unlucky he hit the inside of the post,” said Wagner.

“I accept these are the situations when you play a quality side like Chelsea that have to go in your favour if you are going to get something out of the game.

“But I have seen enough in terms of commitment, passion, fire, spirit and togetherness to be confident for the future this season we will have a chance to collect the points we need to be successful.

“But if you like to be successful against a top side like Chelsea, and they have shown they have top quality, these things have to go in your favour and we have to have more luck than we’ve had today.”

Wagner added: “In the second half we started very slow for 20 or 25 minutes, I think the players were still very shocked that we could play such a decent first half and yet they are 2-0 down.

“Then we had a good period of 15 minutes, but we conceded the third goal and we were beaten by a clinical, top-quality side.”

Wagner sent of Laurent Depoitre for the second half in an effort to press higher and create more chances.

“We were unlucky with an effort against the crossbar again and, as we knew last season, we have to have these details go in our favour,” said the boss.

“In the first half I thought we did a lot of good things, with good challenges and good work, but then we conceded the second goal and this is the one I am angry about because this was a goal where the build-up was easy to avoid.

“Not in the final third, because that was top quality with the one-two, but in the first line this was easy to defend.

“We worked on this the whole week but you have to be focused the whole time and switched on. You can’t switch off.

“This is what happened and this is why we conceded this important goal shortly before half time.”