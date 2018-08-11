Examiner football writer Mel Booth has given us his take on the performance of the Town players after a frustrating 3-0 opening day defeat to Chelsea.
Ben Hamer: Shaky distribution at times. Made a good sprawling stop to deny Rudiger second half. 5
Terence Kongolo: Bright start and brilliant cover tackle on Willian. Strong throughout. 7
Jonathan Hogg: The skipper pressed forward with real purpose, but was always on guard against Willian and Pedro. 6
Philip Billing: Had early chances to use his long throw and put in one super cross. Competed well. 6
Aaron Mooy: Clever going forward and also a brilliant recovery tackle on Barkley when the Chelsea man looked like getting into the box. 6
Chris Lowe: Great early flick to put Pritchard into the box. Superb outlet for everyone and showed his class. 7
Alex Pritchard: Lively, had Town's first shot and maybe unlucky not to get a penalty. Off at half time in switch. 5
Steve Mounie: Won some headers and had one rocket shot just over the bar. Desperately unlucky not to score with a 33rd minute header against a post. 6
Mathias Jorgensen: Got a good challenge in on 22 minutes to prevent Barkley shooting on goal. Flicked on well for Mounie to hit post. 6
Christopher Schindler: Steady as ever at the back and one excellent pass out to Hadergjonaj on the right. Fractions out with his challenge for the penalty. 6
Flo Hardergjonaj: Always willing to raid forward, but couldn't quite find the service to match the approach. 6
Substitutes:
Laurent Depoitre (for Pritchard HT): Brought on for Pritchard in a 5-3-2 formation. Used his strength well. 6
Adama Diakhaby (for Lowe 71): Had a decent run immediately but sent a corner straight out for a throw. 5