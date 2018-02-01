Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Positivity is the key for Huddersfield Town if the are to stay in the Premier League, according right back Florent Hadergjonaj.

The on-loan player from German side Ingolstadt 04 played in the 3-0 defeat to Liverpool on Tuesday evening. Although he said the loss was disappointing he insists the players need to keep in a positive frame of mind.

He said: “We have to think positive and not look at the stats too much, it can change very fast. At the start of the season we were flying and now we aren’t playing so well, we just need to keep positive and keep going.

“When you aren’t thinking positively, you do start to believe that everything is against you. However we need to get as many points as possible and we need to keep in a positive frame of mind, we aren’t relegated yet.

“We deserved more out of the fixture, we played tactically very well but their offensive players were just too good for us on the day. We couldn’t do much about the first goal, that was just a brilliant strike, and that changes the game.

“If you score the first goal you can work off of something, like when we scored first against Manchester United at home, we had something to protect. Today we had that opportunity but didn’t take it which was disappointing.”

The defeat to Jurgen Klopp’s men leaves Town in a vulnerable position in the Premier League, with no wins in seven games and only a point above the relegation zone. David Wagner’s men head to Old Trafford next to play Manchester United on Saturday afternoon.

The John Smith’s Stadium side beat United 2-1 at home back in October with Belgium striker Laurent Depoitre scoring the winning goal on the day.

Hadergjonaj says that it is a dream to play at the iconic stadium, but knows that whilst it might be something he has always dreamt about, there is hard work to be done for Town on the day.

He said: “Our statistics are not that great away from home and we need to improve this, going to Old Trafford is never easy, we will try our best to turn our away from around.

“It’s every players dream to play on a stage like Old Trafford, it’s what you want to do growing up. Now we have this chance to play in that stadium we’ll be looking to try and get something from the game.”