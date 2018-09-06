Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Video assistant referee (VAR) technology will be trialled at the John Smith's Stadium next week as Huddersfield Town take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League .

The Terriers' clash with the Eagles on Saturday, September 15 is one of five 3pm kick-offs in the top flight that will stage a 'multi-match' test on the system that day.

The game will be treated as a normal VAR fixture, but the referee will not be in contact with officials from the VAR hub based at Stockley Park, near Heathrow Airport.

This means no decisions on the day will be overturned due to VAR, even if the referee's original decision was incorrect.

VAR was introduced last season in Serie A and the Bundesliga and was used in the 2018 World Cup , but Premier League sides voted to postpone its use in the English top flight in order to see how well the system worked over the summer.

But according to the Telegraph , the Premier League has begun to increase its testing of VAR, with next weekend's trial planned to ensure the set-up can handle multiple matches at once.

The league is expected to introduce VAR for the 2019/20 campaign, as is the Champions League.