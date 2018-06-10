Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans have welcomed the club’s “nod to the past” after it unveiled new kits featuring a Terrier.

Supporters took to social media to discuss the return of the Terrier which Town players first wore for parts of the 1969/70 and 1970/71 seasons.

The new Umbro shirts were revealed by the club’s new record signing Terence Kongolo on Friday.

A club spokesman said: “The biggest news from the reveal is that, for the first time in nearly 50 years, the Terrier makes a return to the shirt in its new, contemporary style!

“Town first wore the Terrier on its kit for parts of the 1969/70 and 1970/71 campaigns after then-chairman Frank Drabble introduced the nickname to the club in his programme notes for a home game against Bolton Wanderers in late September 1969.

“The Terrier was then introduced to the players’ shirts, which were previously plain, for a league game at Blackpool on 15 December 1969 and was worn on both the home and away shirts as Town gained promotion back to the top division on English football under Ian Greaves.”

The spokesman said Umbro was “pushing forward with contemporary designs”,

However, the club was at pains to stress that the new Terrier will appear on Town’s shirts this season but has NOT replaced the current Huddersfield Town crest which is still the official crest and will continue to be used in all other areas.

Fans posted their views on the kit on social media.

Town fan Andy Lawson said: “I love this kit! The badge has got folk talking, but I see it like this: It’s a nod to our past and will be globally recognisable by a new audience.

“We have to utilise our position and make the most of it to secure our future. Our past remains. Our present is incredible.”

Branding expert Paul Kerfoot said: “Just seen the new home kit - love it! And I am delighted to see the Terriers DOG logo make it onto the shirt. It’s a lovely logo. Wish I had done it.”

Town fan James Moran said: “The new kit is always an evolution and in our second year in the Premier League is a clear statement of intent. The Terrier logo to me is one of the better branding successes and I think the whole thing is a clear representation of Terrier pride. It will undoubtedly grow in popularity.”

But, perhaps inevitably, not all Town fans were happy with the change.

The Thrice Champions podcast tweeted: “Even Christopher Schindler modelling the new kit and Kongolo signing permanently can’t deflect the disappointment of that terrier logo being on the shirt.”

Some fans said they would have liked to see the ‘three stars’ as part of the new logo, although others disagreed.

On Twitter ‘FPL Terrier’ said: “I see the dropping of the three stars as a sign of intent. We’re no longer looking back to the good old days, we’re making history now. Perhaps the words to ‘Those Were the Days’ will need updating soon.”