Chelsea are lining up a free transfer move for former England and Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Robert Green, according to reports.

The Sun newspaper claim that new Blues head coach Maurizio Sarri is targeting the 38-year-old to play a back-up role, similar to last season at Huddersfield Town.

Green had been considering retirement after being released at the end of last season, but according to the report the move to the London side is too good to refuse.

The 12-time capped England international could also see action in the cup competitions this season behind Thibaut Courtois and Willy Caballero.

With Jamal Blackman and Eduardo both out on loan, Chelsea's move for the former England international would see him as third choice for the Premier League giants.