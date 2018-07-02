Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Club legend Andy Booth insists Huddersfield Town will continue their 'No Limits' mantra as they prepare for a second successive Premier League campaign.

Speaking at the launch of the club's alternative kit at the top of the iconic landmark of Emley Moor Mast, the former fans' favourite believes there is no glass ceiling as to what the club can achieve.

And Booth believes the experience accrued during last season's odds-defying campaign will only make the squad stronger for any new obstacles they may face this time out.

“How high does Huddersfield Town want to go? If we stood here at the end of last season we probably would have just tried to enjoy the Premier League and see what happens,” Andy Booth said.

“We did that and we certainly all enjoyed it but we all now want more.

“If we were realistic we knew we would struggle last season and we know this season is going to be difficult as well.

“The teams that have come up are going to make it difficult, while the teams around us last season will have strengthened too.

“It's going to be tough – but we've got another year under our belt and all our players have now had the experience of Premier League football.”

Booth also was quick to underline the importance of tying head coach David Wagner down to a new and improved three-year contract at the club earlier this summer.

“Signing a contract extension is a massive coup for the club and it's another year in the top-flight for him as well,” added Booth.

“For him to have that experience last year; it was great to see how he pitted his wits against some of the top managers in the world.

“A lot of times he came off better and I am sure he will be stronger for it as well.

“I am sure he will have a plan he will have been working on all summer and I'm really looking forward to it seeing where we can go.

“Who knows but it's great to be in the Premier League - it can only be a good thing for the club, the town and supporters.”