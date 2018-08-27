Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Stoke City winger Tom Ince is unlikely to feature against former side Huddersfield Town on Tuesday after the 26-year-old picked up an injury against Wigan Athletic last week.

The Terriers face the Potters in the second round round of the Carabao Cup, but a hamstring injury looks set to keep the forward sidelined.

Ince had joined Stoke from Town earlier in the summer, with the West Yorkshire side receiving a club-record £10m initial fee for the wide man's services.

But the move has not worked out too well for the ex-Blackpool man, with Stoke failing to earn a victory in their first four matches of the season, all of which Ince started.

The Potters did record their first victory against Hull City over the weekend, but the former Terrier was left out of the side due to his knock.

On picking up the injury in Stoke's 3-0 loss to Wigan, Ince told Stoke-on-Trent Live : “I’ve never, touch wood, suffered with a lot of injuries. I felt it within 25 minutes of the first half and desperately tried to carry on.

“Even at half-time I wanted to carry on because I have that desire to come here and win football matches. I want to do well for this team and this club.

“It’s unfortunate to pick up an injury, but I’ve got to be positive. If it means missing Saturday then so be it, I didn’t want to be making it worse and getting a long-term injury.

“I want to be back out there 100 per cent, doing better and helping my team-mates do a lot better as a team.

“You always want to be playing. Even when the chips are down I’ve never been one to shy away from things.

“I’ve always tried to stand up and be counted and I think a lot of us players want to do that.

“It’s ok putting it into words, but we have to show action and at the minute we have to focus on Saturday and make sure when we cross that white line we put it right.

“It’s a problem at the minute that we are dealing with, but I don’t think it’s a crisis and where do we go from here.

“We know there’s a lot to be done, but at the same time we’ve got opportunities to put it right and put this performance to bed and make sure it doesn’t happen again."