Summer transfer target Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is set for a surprising £15m switch to Ligue 1 side PSG.

The Cameroon striker, 29, reportedly turned down a summer move to Huddersfield Town and it has now emerged that he looks set to swap the Championship for the Champions League.

According to The Sun, The Parisians have targeted Choupo-Moting as a replacement for Portugese winger Goncalo Guedes who has joined Valencia on a permanent deal.

The report goes onto say that the Stoke striker will cost the French side £15m, which represents total profit on the free transfer signing from Schalke last year.

Choupo-Moting, who didn't feature in Stoke's 2-0 victory over Huddersfield Town on Tuesday night , has not featured in any games for the Championship side this season, with Benik Afobe, Peter Crouch and Saido Berahino all being preferred to him.