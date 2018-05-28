Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Terence Kongolo is the man Huddersfield Town fans are eyeing up this summer.

The Dutch defender endeared himself to the Town faithful with his impressive performances last season and the majority of supporters want to see him back in the blue and white stripes for the next campaign.

Nearly 600 fans took part in our end-of-season survey, with 24.1 per cent voting for Kongolo as the best signing of the season.

Aaron Mooy came a close second with 21.6 per cent, while Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen scooped up third with 15.1 per cent of the vote.

When asked which realistic signing they would like Town to make this summer, 37.3 per cent of fans opted for Kongolo - a landslide victory for the AS Monaco full back.

Next on the list for Town fans were Xherdan Shaqiri, Danny Ings and James Maddison, while Joe Allen and Solomon Rondon also received a number of votes.

Unsurprisingly with Town netting just 28 times in the league last season, the fans thought the attacking area was where the Terriers needed to improve for next term - 63.8 per cent of people choosing to forward area (31.5 per cent midfield, 4.4 per cent defence, 0.2 per cent in goal).

In addition, the supporters decided Town needed three to four new signings (65.2 per cent), while 30.2 per cent of fans though five to six would be preferable.

But those fans will not be worried about Dean Hoyle and David Wagner's transfer policy over the next few months, with 92.5 per cent of supporters having faith in Town to spend their budget wisely.

The only real worry for the Terriers' support will be over the head coach position, with 66.5 per cent of fans most worried about losing Wagner (26.1 per cent voted for Christopher Schindler and 7.4 per cent went for Mooy).