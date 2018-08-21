Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ex-Huddersfield Town winger Tom Ince is set to take on his former club when the Terriers meet Stoke City the second round of the Carabao Cup next week.

The Terriers travel to the bet365 Stadium on Tuesday night to face the Potters, with the winner advancing to the third round of the Football League Cup.

And Ince could feature for Stoke against David Wagner's men after leaving the John Smith's Stadium for the Potteries earlier in the summer for a club-record outgoing fee of £10m.

The 26-year-old struck three times in his one season in West Yorkshire, netting twice in the Premier League (once against Stoke) and once in the FA Cup fourth round replay against Birmingham City.

And although Ince has failed to find the back of the net for his new side, he has been backed by boss Gary Rowett and first-team coach Kevin Phillips to score a number of goals for Stoke this season as they look to bounce straight back up to the Premier League.

The latter even claimed Ince would score "10-15 goals" in the Championship this season, which Ince has done in four of his six years in the division.

“This is my fourth time I’ve worked with Tom,” Phillips told Stoke-on-Trent Live .

“I played with him twice as a player and coached him twice. He was one of our better players, perhaps our best, at Leeds last weekend and at this level he’s quality. He will get your 10-15 goals.

“You saw last Sunday that he’s a positive player and I’m looking forward to working with him again. The crowd have seen a glimpse and as the season goes on he’ll start adding goals to that. He’s a massive asset for us.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Rowett is also confident Ince can be a key man for 18th-placed Stoke this term, alongside former Town loanee Benik Afobe who scored in the Potters' two opening matches of the season against Leeds United and Brentford.

On both former Terriers, the boss said: "When I read people saying, 'Well, one's a penalty and one's a mistake,' I get that but he [Afobe] still has to anticipate and take a gamble on the defender making a hash of it. As a striker, he's got two in two.

"But Benik would say himself, not only as a team can we improve the service to him but he will also get sharper, stronger, the more he get used to playing with these players.

"We can play to his strengths more as well. When we do that, get balls over the top into space, we looked dangerous and perhaps we haven't done that enough.

"It's a good start for him and there have been other bright sparks. Tom Ince has been excellent in the two games so far, the stand out player, and I'm hoping there will be more positives come 7.15pm on Saturday."

Stoke face a midweek test against Wigan Athletic and a weekend match against Hull before playing Town, whilst the Terriers take on Cardiff City this weekend ahead of the cup clash on Tuesday night (8pm kick off).