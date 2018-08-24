Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jon Gorenc Stankovic has worked long and hard to get back for Huddersfield Town and his teammates are all delighted for him.

That’s the message from skipper Tommy Smith, who played alongside the big Slovenian for the first time in 17 months at Manchester City.

Defender Stankovic, 22, suffered cruciate ligament damage while on international duty in March last year and made his long-awaited return at the Etihad Stadium.

Not only did he play in a No 6 role in midfield, but Stankovic scored on what was his Premier League debut.

With Town already 3-0 down at the time and only a couple of minutes to half time, there wasn’t much time to celebrate, but the smile on the face of the big man from Ljubljana was unmistakable and he got a ‘high five’ from Alex Pritchard as they headed back to the half way line.

Smith says the squad were delighted for the man who made 12 league and cup appearances for Town in their promotion season before suffering his injury playing for Slovenia Under 21s.

“It’s great to see him back because he has worked incredibly hard."

“It has been a long road for Jon and he has done great,” said Smith, who has been preparing with the squad for Saturday’s home clash with Cardiff City.

“I was delighted for him because he has put a good shift in and I think his body held up okay and he was fine after the game.

“It’s great to see him back because he has worked incredibly hard.

“It can be very difficult when you are out injured for so long, but he has put the hard work in.

“He thoroughly deserved his chance to play and I was delighted he played well.”

Smith says it’s also good to have midfielder Danny Williams firmly back in training and back in contention, after appearing on the bench at the Etihad, where Town were without Aaron Mooy and Jonathan Hogg, in addition to defender Mathias Zanka Jorgensen.

“Danny has trained very hard and his road to recovery has been good,” said Smith.

“That hard work has paid off for him and it’s great to have him back in the fold.”