Reporters up and down the country are stationed outside training grounds, Jim White has got his yellow tie on and Peter Odemwingie has just packed his Range Rover with a mixed tape and a packet of minstrels.
It must be transfer deadline day!
Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner has reiterated time and again the club finished its business early this window with the captures of Terence Kongolo from Monaco and Alex Pritchard from Norwich.
That said, while the German expects nobody to move in or out of the John Smith's Stadium before the window closes he does admit: "in football everything is possible".
Elsewhere some of Town's Premier League rivals are rumoured to have deals in the cross hairs going in to the final day.
Swansea look to bring in reinforcements to stave off relegation once again while Newcastle may try and buy a striker after missing out on Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge to West Brom.
Stay with us today for all the latest news and gossip.
Key Events
ICYMI: Wagner's post-match reaction to Liverpool defeat
Didier N'Dong medical at Watford
Sunderland midfielder Didier N’Dong is expected to join Watford on loan after undergoing a medical.
Ayew set to re-join Swansea
Swansea are close to re-signing Andre Ayew from West Ham in a deal worth up to £18m, according to Sky Sports.
Debuchy set to leave Arsenal
Forgotten Arsenal man Mathieu Debuchy has agreed a deal to join French side St.Etienne for the rest of the season, according to the Daily Mirror.
Wagner REFUSES to rule out further activity on Deadline Day
According to David Wagner’s post-match press conference, don’t rule it out completely.
When asked about anymore signings yesterday, he said:
“I am absolutely happy with my squad and I don’t expect any surprises, even if we know nothing is impossible in football.”
Some Premier League Deals to keep an eye on today
Riyad Mahrez has handed in a transfer request at Leicester as Man City look to add reinforcements to the forward line after Leroy Sane’s injury.
Pierre-Emerick-Aubameyang is also expected to complete a move to Arsenal, after the club (accidently) posted a video of Arsene Wenger announcing the signing.
Yes it’s good news. We need people that can give us more offensive power, at the moment we are not efficient enough going forward and I’m convinced he will bring us that.
He has a big challenge in front of him, he wants to do well in the Premier League and overall I believe he is welcome and that’s absolutely good news for us.
PSG forward Lucas Moura is expected to complete a move to Tottenham for around £25m.
Eliaquim Mangala is also set to complete a loan move to Everton despite interest from several other clubs.
Welcome to the Deadline Day blog!
I am your host Ash Bahrami and i’ll be overlooking proceedings across the Premier League, as well as Huddersfield Town till 4pm, Rory Benson will take over till the window slams shut at 11pm.