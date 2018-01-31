Reporters up and down the country are stationed outside training grounds, Jim White has got his yellow tie on and Peter Odemwingie has just packed his Range Rover with a mixed tape and a packet of minstrels.

It must be transfer deadline day!

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner has reiterated time and again the club finished its business early this window with the captures of Terence Kongolo from Monaco and Alex Pritchard from Norwich.

That said, while the German expects nobody to move in or out of the John Smith's Stadium before the window closes he does admit: "in football everything is possible".

Elsewhere some of Town's Premier League rivals are rumoured to have deals in the cross hairs going in to the final day.

Swansea look to bring in reinforcements to stave off relegation once again while Newcastle may try and buy a striker after missing out on Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge to West Brom.

Stay with us today for all the latest news and gossip.