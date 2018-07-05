The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town have brought in four new faces to their ranks this summer.

Leicester City goalkeeper Ben Hamer was the first man the Terriers brought in, with the 30-year-old Englishman quickly followed by the permanent signing of last year's loanee Terence Kongolo .

Ramadan Sobhi was the third incoming move of the summer, with the Egypt winger signing from Stoke City for £5.7m, before youngster Juninho Bacuna joined from FC Groningen to complete the current line up of new Terriers.

Town have been linked to a host of other names this summer however, with names such as Erik Durm, Anthony Limbombe and Marvin Plattenhardt circling around West Yorkshire.

There are no betting markets open on those three players, but you can bet on Town to sign 10 others this summer at different bookmakers.

Here's who you can bet on Town to sign this summer at a range of bookies and what odds they are giving on each John Smith's Stadium -linked name.

Andre Silva

SkyBet have Town at third-favourites to sign AC Milan forward Andre Silva .

The Terriers are priced up at 22/1 , while Wolverhampton Wanderers (2/1) and AS Monaco (7/1) lead the betting.

Leicester City have also been given odds of 33/1 to sign the Portuguese forward.

Ante Rebic

Croatian winger Ante Rebic has been given odds of 10/1 to sign for Town this summer by SkyBet .

Only Tottenham Hotspur (2/1) and Everton (5/2) are at lower odds than David Wagner's side.

Arsenal (16/1) and Chelsea (18/1) round out the betting.

Danny Ings

Liverpool striker Danny Ings has been linked to a number of clubs following reports that he will leave the Reds this summer in search of first-team football.

Southampton (11/8) are the favourites for his signature, but are followed by Newcastle United (4/1), Burnley, Crystal Palace , Rangers (all 6/1), AFC Bournemouth (9/1), Spurs (12/1) and Brighton and Hove Albion , Watford and Town (all 16/1 ).

West Ham United (18/1), Cardiff City , Fulham (both 20/1), Stoke City (22/1), Everton, (25/1) Celtic (28/1) and Hull City (33/1) have all also been priced up by SkyBet .

Robert Huth

The final player SkyBet have given odds on signing for Town is Leicester's title-winning centre back Robert Huth.

Town are at 9/1 to sign the German, with Middlesbrough (6/5), Stoke (6/4) and Aston Villa (2/1) all ahead of the Terriers in the betting market.

Derby County (10/1), Fulham and West Bromwich Albion (16/1) are also in the running, while Cardiff, Nottingham Forest (both 20/1), Birmingham City, Brighton, Nantes (all 22/1), Sheffield United and Wolves (both 25/1) are at longer odds.

Adama Traore

One name which has resurfaced recently after being linked in the previous transfer window is that of Boro winger Adama Traore .

The Barcelona youth product is at 2/1 to join either Town and Chelsea, with Manchester City , Arsenal, Wolves and Spurs (all 16/1) the closest sides to the favourites in terms of odds.

Everton, Newcastle, West Ham and Leicester have all been given odds of 20/1 by BetVictor .

Jack Grealish

One player whose name has been linked with multiple other teams this summer is Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish.

Spurs are thought to be closing in on a deal for the youngster, with BetVictor 's prices reflecting those rumours - Tottenham at 1/2 to sign the 22-year-old.

Town have been given the same price as Liverpool, Fulham and Brighton ( 25/1 ) to sign the creative man, while Chelsea (3/1), Leicester (4/1), Newcastle, Wolves and Everton (all 20/1) all come in at lower odds.

Gareth Barry

West Brom midfielder Gareth Barry has reportedly triggered a clause in his contract handing him a further one-year deal at the Hawthorns, but that hasn't stopped BetVictor pricing up the Premier League all-time appearance record holder for a move.

Aston Villa are the front-runners for his signature at 7/2, while Cardiff (4/1), Rangers (6/1) and Wolves (10/1) trail the midlands side in the market.

Town sit alongside Brighton, Bournemouth, Newcastle, Derby and Boro at 12/1 to sign the man with more than 50 caps for England.

Ben Gibson

Several rumours surrounded Middlesbrough centre back Ben Gibson at this point last year after Boro's relegation from the top flight, but no move never materialised for the 25-year-old.

Once again speculation over his future has intensified this summer, with Southampton (5/4) and Everton (5/1) BetVictor 's favourites to snap him up in the off-season.

Leicester (12/1), Newcastle (14/1) and Derby (16/1) trail in betting markets, while Town are joined by Villa, West Ham, Palace, Cardiff, Fulham, Brighton, Bournemouth and Watford at 20/1 to sign the defender.

Xherdan Shaqiri

Town were linked to Xherdan Shaqiri earlier in the summer , but the rumours began to fade after the Terriers signed his former Stoke team mate Ramadan.

The Switzerland international is still at 16/1 at William Hill to join Town this year, the same price as Leicester, Newcastle and West Ham, while AC Milan, Napoli (both 20/1), Spurs (25/1) and Man City (40/1) are further out in the odds.

Liverpool are the favourites to sign the diminutive winger (4/7), while Everton (8/1), Olympique Lyonnais (12/1) and Southampton (14/1) all come in with shorter odds than the Terriers.

Yaya Toure

The strangest player given odds to sign for Town is Yaya Toure, whose pay grade at Man City would rip apart the Terriers' wage structure.

Paddy Power have Town at the longest odds of any priced up team to sign the Ivorian, with Wagner's side and Europa League-bound Burnley both priced at 66/1 .

West Ham are the bookies' favourites (1/3) and are followed by Manchester United (12/1) Celtic (14/1) Everton, Wolves (both 16/1), Leicester 20/1, Newcastle, Liverpool (both 25/1), Arsenal (33/1) and Cardiff (50/1).