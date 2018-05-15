Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The 2017/18 Premier League season may have only just finished but sides will soon get the opportunity to strengthen their squads for the next campaign.

However, they will have a shorter time than ever to recruit players across all four top divisions in the English pyramid.

That's because the Premier League has voted to move the transfer deadline forward, from August 31st to August 9th, so that all squads will be confirmed before the season starts on August 11th.

But FIFA rules state each country must have one transfer window which lasts 12 weeks, so the start date has also been brought forward.

Have a look below at our unique gadget below counting down the time in days, hours, minutes and seconds until the window shuts...

When does the transfer window open?

The summer transfer window officially opens on Thursday, May 17.

However, those players set to move on a Bosman free transfer when their contract expires will have to wait a little longer until Sunday July 1 as most deals don't expire until the day before.

When does the transfer window close?

Thursday, August 9 at 5pm.

What are the rules?

Deals can be agreed on the day and sent to authorities before that time with some paperwork able to be concluded the next day.

Why has the transfer window changed?

This is to end the disruption over players leaving or joining squads once the season is underway.

Do these changes affect other leagues?

No, the rule only applies to Premier League clubs and has no bearing on other leagues and competitions.

Europe's other major leagues have left their transfer windows unchanged, meaning they will start at the beginning of June and finish at the end of August.