Australia manager Bert van Marwijk believes Huddersfield Town star Aaron Mooy can reach an even higher level in the Premier League.

The Town midfielder impressed in the Socceroos' first match of the 2018 World Cup, but could not guide his side to victory as France snatched a 2-1 win.

That performance has led to Mooy being linked away from the John smith's Stadium, but the midfielder himself was quick to state he was happy with the West Yorkshire club.

Van Marwijk does however believe that Mooy can play at a higher level in England.

In Australia's pre-Denmark press conference the manager, who took the Netherlands to the 2010 World Cup final, told FourFourTwo : "He is a very good player - all the players are important.

"I think he's a very good player and everyone has a good look at him and maybe he can play in England on a higher level."

The Socceroos' next match is against the Dane's who house two other Town players in their squad.

Mooy will go up against team mates Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen and Jonas Lossl tomorrow, with kick off in Samara set for 1pm GMT.

Looking ahead to the clash, van Marwijk said: "They're a strong team, they're number 12 in the world rankings, that says enough.

"They're physically strong, with very tall players, that's their weapon.

"We played against France and they had more quality and creativity but I'd say Denmark are more of a team.

"We have to give the same performance as against France, we must improve in things that can make the difference.

"We had a few chances against France and maybe we have to have more chances against Denmark and when you saw Peru versus Denmark, the Peruvians got a lot of chances so that will be very important."